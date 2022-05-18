The Madison County Charter School System has grown in so many ways over the past several years, not just in student numbers. We have opened a new high school, added an Early Learning Center, implemented a one-to-one technology initiative and are completing a new transportation facility. During this time, we have also reached an all-time high in our graduation rate at 95.3%, MCHS has been recognized as an AP STEM School and an AP STEM Achievement School and the Georgia Milestones results continue to be in the top tier in the state. These great accomplishments do not occur without the help of our community.
Once again, our community has an opportunity to help continue on this path to excellence. On May 24, 2022 the SPLOST referendum will be on the ballot. The state of Georgia began allowing voters to approve a one cent sales tax to go toward school systems. The Madison County School System has collected SPLOST funds since 1998. This one-cent sales tax has helped the citizens of Madison County offset property tax during this time. The school millage rate has not been raised since 2007. This year property owners may have seen or will see an increase in their assessed value. I know, no one wants to pay more taxes! The BOE and I understand this and are discussing the possibility of lowering the school millage rate. As inflation increases, so does the cost of operations. As a school district, we have seen an increase in cost of operations across the district. For example, fuel costs for buses have more than doubled. In May of 2021 the cost was $2.44 per gallon, and this week it is $5.45 per gallon.
In 2014, the new Madison County High School was opened along with the Broad River College and Career Academy. This new school would not have been possible without the passing of the SPLOST for education by the voters. As a school system, we are still paying on the debt from the new high school. We owe $13.9 million and that debt will be paid in full in 2029. For FY23, we owe $1.7 million and in FY24 we owe $1.7 million. SPLOST funds have been used to pay this debt. We collect approximately $250,000 in SPLOST revenue each month. We will continue to have to pay this debt regardless if the SPLOST referendum passes. If the SPLOST does not pass, the money to pay this debt would come from local property taxes.
Anyone, not just Madison County residents, who makes a purchase in Madison County is contributing to paying on our debt and other projects listed on the referendum. We can only use SPLOST funds for items listed in the referendum. This SPLOST is a continuation of the current sales tax that is already in place, it is not a new tax. The current SPLOST collection is scheduled to end in June of 2023. If you have any questions please give me a call and thank you for your support of our children.
Michael Williams is superintendent of Madison County Schools.
