Winter is behind us, well, at least that is what the calendar tells us. The first day of spring is officially March 20, 2023. The temperature is cold one day and warm the next. This is always a sure sign spring is around the corner. It also signifies the end of the third quarter for students in our school system, and the graduating class of 2023 will soon be walking across the stage on May 27th! I enjoy this time of year, even though it’s a hustle and bustle time of the year.

We have completed three-fourths of our school year, and we are planning for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. We have been working on the budget process for next year. The Governor has indicated he will fully fund QBE (Quality Basic Education) this year. We are appreciative of the work the governor and the legislatures do in preparing and approving a state budget. There are still concerns with the current QBE funding formula, which was implemented in 1985. This was almost 40 years ago when I was a sophomore in high school. We all know things have definitely changed over the last 40 years especially the cost of educating children.

