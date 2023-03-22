Winter is behind us, well, at least that is what the calendar tells us. The first day of spring is officially March 20, 2023. The temperature is cold one day and warm the next. This is always a sure sign spring is around the corner. It also signifies the end of the third quarter for students in our school system, and the graduating class of 2023 will soon be walking across the stage on May 27th! I enjoy this time of year, even though it’s a hustle and bustle time of the year.
We have completed three-fourths of our school year, and we are planning for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. We have been working on the budget process for next year. The Governor has indicated he will fully fund QBE (Quality Basic Education) this year. We are appreciative of the work the governor and the legislatures do in preparing and approving a state budget. There are still concerns with the current QBE funding formula, which was implemented in 1985. This was almost 40 years ago when I was a sophomore in high school. We all know things have definitely changed over the last 40 years especially the cost of educating children.
The local digest has increased over the last few years, and our BOE rolled the millage rate back 1.5 mills last year to help lessen the tax burden. Property values have increased in the county causing a rise in property taxes. I understand why people want to move to Madison County. It is a great place to work, live and raise a family!
As with everything else in our world, the school system has seen an increase in costs over the last year. Food costs have risen, fuel costs, and insurance costs for the system has increased. We will see another increase next year as well. The school system monitors growth using student enrollment which has climbed over the past year. Myself and the BOE will continue to meet the needs of students while providing a great education and at the same time working diligently to keep the cost to taxpayers down. No one wants to pay higher taxes! I do believe that if we have a strong school system it will help our community thrive and make our community a better place.
I also would like to encourage everyone to review legislative items in the general assembly. As a school system we continue to monitor pieces of legislation that will have an effect on our school system. I appreciate the work of our local legislators. As always, please give me a call if you have questions and remember, It’s a Great Day to be a RED RAIDER!
Michael Williams is Superintendent of Madison County Schools.
