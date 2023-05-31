Another year is in the books! The Madison County High School Class of 2023 received their diplomas last Friday night under the lights.

It’s the first time since 1997 that MCHS graduation was held on a Friday night in Red Raider Stadium. These students will start a new chapter in their lives. Congratulations to each one and to their families! Thank you to all the family members who have supported these students! The classrooms are empty and the halls are quiet, but there is work to be done. While the students may not be in the building, much needed cleaning and maintenance will be taking place. Floors will be waxed, walls will be painted, carpet cleaned, student schedules finalized and much more. Teachers return July 31, and students return Aug. 4.

