Another year is in the books! The Madison County High School Class of 2023 received their diplomas last Friday night under the lights.
It’s the first time since 1997 that MCHS graduation was held on a Friday night in Red Raider Stadium. These students will start a new chapter in their lives. Congratulations to each one and to their families! Thank you to all the family members who have supported these students! The classrooms are empty and the halls are quiet, but there is work to be done. While the students may not be in the building, much needed cleaning and maintenance will be taking place. Floors will be waxed, walls will be painted, carpet cleaned, student schedules finalized and much more. Teachers return July 31, and students return Aug. 4.
Preparation for the FY24 budget began earlier in the year. It is always a challenge to provide all the resources needed to maintain a first-rate school system. We all want students to have everything they need and multiple opportunities to choose from and grow. Balancing the available state, local, and federal funds available to provide these resources can be difficult at times. The state provides approximately 66% of our budget, while 29% comes from local funds, and 5% from federal dollars. There is an increase in expenditures this year largely due to the rise in state health insurance cost. Myself and the BOE are aware of the increases in assessed property value, and the BOE will continue to work to reduce the burden on the county property owners. The BOE lowered the millage rate last year by 1.5 mills and will once again consider a roll back. The final local digest numbers should be available in early July. For more information, please visit our website at Madison.k12.ga.us, or give me a call at 706-795-2191. I hope everyone has a wonderful summer.
Michael Williams is the Superintendent of Madison County Schools.
