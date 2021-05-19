Giving thanks in May! Yes, I know it’s not November. We just completed the 2021 Madison County High School Honors Night.
MCHS seniors were awarded scholarships and awards for the class of 2021. As we wind down the 20-21 school year, there are only a few days of school left. (Graduation is May 29.) Last year, we had to close school and all of our end the year celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic. I must confess, I have been worried all year for our students, staff and community. Our school system is instrumental in having and keeping a prosperous community.
I want to take a minute to give thanks to everyone for making this school year possible. Thank you to our students for their resiliency and determination dealing with all the uncertainty and changes this year. Students dealt with guidelines, virtual learning days, quarantine and many other challenges. Thank you to our faculty and staff for their dedication, energy, understanding and passion for ensuring students’ needs were met. I told the faculty and staff at the beginning of the year we were facing changes, but we would adapt and overcome. They have most certainly overcome the challenges. Teachers had to adjust and cope with so much transition and training as we rolled out a 1-to-1 technology initiative and CANVAS. Thank you to our parents and community. Parents trusted us to provide a safe environment and provide a year of academic growth for their child.
Yes, there were disagreements from time to time, but we all had the same goal. Assemblies and parent visits were limited, but please know we want and need our parents to be a part of each school. Thank you to our transportation department and school food nutrition staff, you have been amazing all year. Thank you to our school nurses. Nurses have been on the front line all year dealing with the pandemic. Thank you to our board of education members. Their steadfast leadership and vision for the school system has been instrumental during the year.
More celebrations are planned as the year ends and we are planning to restart face to face in August. As the planning for reopening in the fall continues, we will continue with cleaning and sanitizing precautions, but we are going to resume as much as possible with normal school routines and activities pre-Covid. We will continue to be fiscally responsible with your tax dollars. We are working through the budget process now; we will have a balanced budget and we will not raise the school taxes! We will be assessing and preparing for learning loss, learning gaps, as well as social and emotional well-being of our students. I welcome your feedback and your suggestions.
Our school system is your school system! I look forward to continuing to serve as superintendent of our excellent school system. As always, it’s a great day to be a Red Raider!
Michael Williams is the Madison County School Superintendent.
