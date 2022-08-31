Ten people were charged with driving under the influence (DUI) this past week on Madison County roads.
They included:
•Stacey Brian Duffell, 53, Duffel Martin Road, Comer, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI – alcohol, impeding the traffic flow and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender after someone reported a driver was possibly passed out in a vehicle with their foot on the accelerator on Winn’s Lake Road, Comer.
•Shelby Dianna Looney, 50, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, was arrested August 25 and charged with DUI – alcohol, failure to drive within single lane and open container in a vehicle when her vehicle was stopped on Hardman Morris Road at Swamp Guinea Road, Colbert, after she had reportedly almost hit the fuel pumps at the Kwik Pick on Hwy. 72.
•Joshua Todd Hamilton, 32, Wildwood Lane, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and windshield and windshield wipers violations.
•Richard Louis Marlow, 29, Moore’s Lane, Comer, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – multiple substances and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Joseph William Culbertson, 30, State Route 72, Carlton, DUI — alcohol, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, reckless driving and speeding.
•Jesus Abarca-Hernandez, 65, Kevin Way, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol and failure to yield when turning left.
•Kenyotta Dionte Hill, 38, Leeann Drive, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – multiple substances, improper turn or U-turn and possession of marijuana.
•Fuller Nelson Holloway, 23, Holloway Road, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Michael Mendez, 32, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, DUI – drugs.
•Dale Elias Nasser III, 22, Louisiana Street, El Paso, Texas, DUI – multiple substances and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Samantha Marie Smith, 24, Osley Mill Road, Carlton, was arrested August 23 for probation violation when deputies responded to a home on New Haven Church Road, Danielsville.
•Damecia Lashawn Burney, 26, Bray Street, Athens, was charged with two counts of forgery and theft by taking following an incident at Kwik Shell Station, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•Germaine Lamontre Adkins, 23, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, was charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and two counts of cruelty to children when officers responded to Subway, General Daniels Avenue, Danielsville, to a reported fight behind the building.
•Tony Jay Mark Alford, 28, Paoli Road, Carlton, was charged August 25 with theft by taking after a woman reported her neighbor saw a green truck in front of her residence on Newton Church Road, Carlton, and later her trailer was found missing. The complainant provided her door camera that showed a man place an obstruction over the camera.
•Clifford Daryl Dalton, 46, Tarpkins Road, Commerce, was charged August 26 with aggravated assault, failure to appear and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender after he was reported to be chasing another man while pointing a shotgun at him. A second man, Randy Cleve Baker, 41, A.C. Carey Road, Danielsville, was arrested for failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender after being involved in the same incident.
•Dimitri Demon Willingham, 21, Rose Hill Drive, Hull, was charged Friday, August 26, with disorderly conduct and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville, where officers were helping with crowd control and Willingham got loud and demanding and rushed towards Sheriff Moore and Deputy Eubanks.
•Deputy Hunt reported August 26, he came upon a car in the middle of Hwy. 98 East at Joe Cooper Road, Commerce, with its hazard lights on and the driver, Devon James Montgomery Lacey, was arrested for driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Ashley Lauren Parr,25, Hill Street, Comer, was charged with failure to appear on Saturday, August 27, when Deputy Bond responded to a Hill Street, Comer, residence, for a welfare check and to the report of a suspicious person passed out in a vehicle in the front yard.
•Kenneth Lee Brown, 23, Green Lee Road, Bogart, hold for Richmond County.
•David Curtis Dean, 54, Bond Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 50, Barber Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Jonathan Benjamin Fuller, 32, Old Savage Road, Bogart, probation violation.
•Nicci Lee Moore, 51, Laurie Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Kaleena Amber Schnee, 39, Bowman Highway, Royston, probation violations.
•Cody Lee Seymour, 32, Fowler Freeman Lane, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Carson Jake Timothy Stevens, 22, no address listed, probation violation.
•Tarvarious Valenta Williams, 40, Morning Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Corey Alexander Adams, 30, Bolt Avenue, Greenwood, S.C., possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Robin Lynn Bentley, 32, West Carver Drive, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Jason Brandon Bray, 48, Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, hold for Franklin County.
•Jeremy D’Antae Hester, 28, Land Field Road, Hartwell, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Lisa Ann Holland, 41, Hwy. 29 South, Lot 4, Hull, failure to appear.
•Jessie Lee Huff Jr., 31, Dixon McHall Road, Elberton, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Devon James Montgomery Lacey, 28, State Route 20, Concrete, Washington, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Miguel Diaz Perez, 25, Brackett Road, Marietta, defective equipment and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jaylon Jaishaw Thomas, 17, Fox Trail, Athens, disorderly conduct.
