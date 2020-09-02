A 77-year-old man was charged after allegedly repeatedly trespassing onto a property on Martin Griffeth Road.
Dillard Gibson Carlton, Hull, faces one count of criminal trespass.
The family had video footage of repeated trespassing of Carlton at their house. They said he had made sexually inappropriate comments and that he had not obeyed their requests to stay away.
Officer Joshua Rice told the family about the temporary protective order (TPO) process and advised them to contact the sheriff’s office if he trespassed again.
Other arrests reported by the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Terry Randall Adams, 50, Colbert, probation violation.
•David Scott Cook, 48, Commerce, probation violation.
•Travis Lee Cowart, 42, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Brandy Marlena Edwards, 33, Athens, probation violation.
•Jamie Brooke Graves, 44, Canon, housed for another agency.
•Daniel Lee Hale, 42, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Migal Antonio Hull, 27, probation violation.
•Antonio Lavante Meadows, 37, Hull, criminal trespass and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
•Thomas Jason Melton, 50, probation violation.
•Jeffrey Lee Tittle, 49, Colbert, probation violation.
•Brently Allen Tucker, 31, Winterville, probation violation.
•Krystle Nicole Waldroup, 36, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Darrel Wilson Jr., 20, Danielsville, theft by taking.
•Tiffany Lynn Zellner, 38, Danielsville, drugs not in original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Dennis Caleb Blanton, 31, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Sebastian Emmanuel Britton, 28, Athens, probation violation.
•Jacqueline Louejeaner Davis, 43, Monroe, probation violation.
•Cynthia Ann Edwards, 29, Colbert, probation violation.
•Ramon Torell Gartrell, 48, Carlton, hold for another county.
•Jonathan T. Gilbert, 19, Conyers, hold for Walton County.
•Madelin Gonzalez, 54, Winterville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Daniel Andrew Shane Goss, 31, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Christopher Lee Greene, 37, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine.
•Arvil Edward Hamons III, 31, Danielsville, failure to stop for a stop sign and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Alfonzo Bernard Howard, 56, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•William Larry Knight, 42, Winder, criminal trespass.
•Daniel R. Moore, 23, Danielsville, hold for Forsyth County.
•Leslie Paul Pullian, 52, Royston, probation violation.
•Judy Stephens Thomas, 50, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain insurance and failure to obey a stop sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.