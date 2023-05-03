An 84-year-old Comer man was charged with assault on a man working with the Madison County Road Department.

On Tuesday, April 25, the road crew was working on Esco Road, Comer, cutting down trees when Howard Thomas Threlkeld Sr., Clover Avenue, Comer, showed up and began arguing with the road crew, focusing his attention on his nephew who was a member of the crew doing the work.

