An 84-year-old Comer man was charged with assault on a man working with the Madison County Road Department.
On Tuesday, April 25, the road crew was working on Esco Road, Comer, cutting down trees when Howard Thomas Threlkeld Sr., Clover Avenue, Comer, showed up and began arguing with the road crew, focusing his attention on his nephew who was a member of the crew doing the work.
His nephew stated he turned to walk away from his uncle and was shoved from behind. He said his uncle spun him around by grabbing his arm and he threw his cup of soda at Threlkeld. The man’s nephew said he turned to move away and Threlkeld tried to grab his arm again saying “hold on.”
The victim stated that Threlkeld is known to carry a gun and was grabbing at his back right pocket while trying to stop him.
Another member of the road department crew witnessed the incident and confirmed that Threlkeld shoved the man’s nephew.
Threlkeld faces charges of simple battery. A firearm was located on Threlkeld when officers went to his home to question him about the incident and was turned over to his wife.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Main Street, Comer, where a domestic dispute was reported. The complainant said she had locked herself in her room and her son was trying to break in.
•An abandoned vehicle was located on Hwy. 172, Colbert, where it was causing a traffic hazard.
•A woman on Chandler Road, Danielsville, reported that she had a chicken farm and after an ex-employee was terminated she discovered some tools that the employee had access to were missing. She stated she tried texting the ex-employee to return the tools but he had not returned them. She said a neighbor the ex-employee had tried to sell some of the tools.
•A woman on Foote McClellan Road in Colbert reported identity fraud in which she was contacted by a man claiming to be from the United States of America Federal Trade Commission. She said the man informed her he had her credit card information, last four digits of her Social Security and the total balance in her checking account. She said the man instructed her to go to Dollar General and he would provide her step-by-step instructions of what to do next and if she didn’t co-operate he would provide her information to the sheriff’s office and have her arrested.
•A traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 72 East, Comer, on a vehicle for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on active warrants out of Clarke County. He was transported to Ingles in Hull and turned over the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
•A property owner on Gillespie Drive in Hull reported theft by deception at his property. He said he stopped by the property and observed a truck with trailer stopped in front of the property and two men were loading wooden pallets onto the trailer. One of the men loading the pallets stated he had been deceived by another man regarding ownership of the pallets.
•A woman on Wooddale Street, Hull, reported criminal trespass at her home. She said she was in her living room and heard a band and when she looked outside she noticed a hole in the storm window.
•A woman on J. Davis Road, Danielsville, reported she had been scammed out of $400 by a woman who had Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale on Facebook. The complainant stated she sent the woman the money but never received the tickets.
•A man reported possible harassment at a home on Rose Hill Drive, Hull.
•Aggravated assault was reported at a home on Blackberry Lane, Danielsville, where prescription medication had reportedly been stolen and a 14-year-old had been chased by a man with a knife. The 14-year-old stated his uncle accused him of taking his medication and came at him in his wheelchair with a knife and brass knuckles.
•A woman on Dudley Road in Danielsville stated she had a woman come to her home to sit with her husband who has a broken hip. The complainant stated she had to leave home for awhile and when she returned home she notice some of her medications were missing. The complainant stated the woman came back to her home and admitted to taking the medication, including six-to-eight oxycodone 10 mg pills.
•A hit and run was reported at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road in Hull where a garbage truck struck the left corner of the building causing structural damage.
•Criminal trespass and unruly juvenile were reported at a Louise Drive residence in Hull. The juveniles’ father showed deputies the damage to the home done by the juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned to his home.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her daughter.
•Several MCSO officers responded to the county line on Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, to assist the Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a vehicle pursuit.
•A man at a Brittany Pointe Driver residence in Colbert reported his daughter did not return home from school the previous day.
•A female was transported from a home on Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation after she locked herself and her 3-year-old grandson in a closet for seven hours.
•Simple assault – FVA was reported at a home on Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, where a possible domestic dispute between a male and female was reported.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported by a man on Minish Lake Drive, Commerce. The man reported he received several phone calls from another man and one of the messages contained threatening content in it.
•A woman on Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, reported finding two Georgia driver’s licenses in her mailbox. The licenses were determined to be fake.
•An abandoned damaged vehicle was found in a ditch on Old Elberton Road at Chandler Ray Road, Hull.
•A vehicle was towed from Sherwood Drive at Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, after the driver was stopped for no valid insurance.
•A man on Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, reported identity fraud when she received a check from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for $5,000 for her daughter’s tax return and she had not filed taxes for her daughter.
•A MCSO officer performing a house check on Martin Griffith Road, Hull, reported as he was backing out of the driveway where there was overgrown vegetation a tree rubbed against his 2020 Ford F-150, caught the front passenger door handle and broke it off.
