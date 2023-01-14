Transformer fire

Pictured is the transformer fire at the Madison County 911 center during the storm Jan. 12.

The Madison County 911 center received 46 weather-related calls between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, mostly for trees falling into power lines or across roads.

“We don’t know of any injuries that resulted from the weather but a lot of property damage,” said 911 director Brenan Baird.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.