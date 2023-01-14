The Madison County 911 center received 46 weather-related calls between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, mostly for trees falling into power lines or across roads.
“We don’t know of any injuries that resulted from the weather but a lot of property damage,” said 911 director Brenan Baird.
Baird added that the 911 center lost power for about six hours and operated on generators after a tree fell in the power lines by the gate of the center, caught fire and blew the transformer.
Madison County was spared the level of destruction that was seen elsewhere.
Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Georgia, part of a storm system that left widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths in their wake. In the town of Jackson in Butts County, a 5-year-old died when a tree fell on a car in which he was riding. A state emergency response worker also was killed by falling debris.
