Watch out for deer on the roads.
Three accidents with deer were reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this past week.
A woman reported an accident with a deer on Hwy. 98 East, Comer, Thursday, Sept. 15. The complainant told Deputy Daniel Martin she struck the deer knocking it into the oncoming lane where it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle reported she struck the deer causing disabling damage to her vehicle.
On Sept. 14 a woman visited the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to report striking a deer on Hwy. 172, Comer, causing minor damage to her SUV.
•A woman struck a deer with her vehicle Sept. 14 on Neese-Commerce Road, causing damage to the front right side of her vehicle.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A deputy received a report of a potential child abuse in Danielsville last week. A child told a school counselor her grandfather had abused her. The grandfather denied abusing the child, but did say he had “popped” her with an open hand when she had done something wrong.
•A woman reported a man and woman were “squatting” at her residence on Crabapple Hollow Road and she wanted them removed.
•A Hull man was transported to a local hospital Sept. 16 after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was located standing in the bathroom of a Hull residence bleeding from his arms and leg.
•Theft by taking was reported at Diamond Hill Grocery, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a man reported he allowed another man to use his car battery and the man brought a different battery back and put it in the complainant’s vehicle.
•A Hull woman stated a woman she has a TPO against had attempted to contact her after a no-contact order was issued.
•A man on Veterans Drive, Danielsville, reported Wednesday, September 14, a hit and run incident at his home. The complainant told Deputy Joshua Epps while he was away from his home for approximately 30 to 45 minutes someone drove through part of his fence.
•Identity fraud was reported September 14 by a woman on Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce. The complainant told Deputy Epps some of her accounts had been “hacked.”
•A woman reported a hit-and-run incident at a stop sign of Hunter Estates Mobile Home Park.
•Deputy Taylor Arrendale reported a juvenile complaint was filed Sept. 14 for aggravated assault and weapons on school safety zones, school building or grounds or at a school function on Madison Street, Danielsville.
•A woman on Madison Hills, Hull, reported Sept. 15 that another woman backed a golf cart from her carport and struck the complainant’s vehicle causing damage to the door.
•Deputy Vaughn responded September 15 to a business on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where two employees reported a female had shoplifted several items from the store.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt responded Sept. 15 to a Colbert residence, to a complaint of child molestation; aggravated child molestation. The complainant reported a juvenile missing from this residence.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a Davids Home Church Road, Comer, residence, on September 15, where a man complained of an unruly juvenile to Deputy Hunt.
•A man said between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14 unknown persons dumped a quantity of litter on his property on Mathis Road.
•A woman on Hwy. 98, Danielsville, reported financial transaction card fraud on September 16. She told Deputy Mason Bennett someone had used her banking information.
•A Young Harris Road man man reported he has been missing mail from his roadside mailbox.
•A man on Davids Home Church Road was reportedly threatening people in the house with a gun as well as threatening to harm himself Sept. 17.
•Criminal trespass was reported Sept. 17 on Lem Edwards Road where a man reported someone had attempted to enter his company vehicle.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a Hull home where a domestic dispute was reported on Sunday, Sept. 18. The female complainant stated she and her fiancé had been drinking and when they arrived home he just “snapped” and started arguing and breaking things. The fiancé was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after he told Deputy Mark Goodson he was thinking about ending things for himself.
•Theft by deception was reported September 18 at a Briarwood Lane, Hull, home.
•On Sunday, September 18, simple battery – FVA was reported at an Amberly Drive, Hull, home, where a physical domestic dispute was reported.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a Dickson Drive, Danielsville, home on September 18.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported Sept. 19 at a Short Seagraves Road, Commerce, home, where a woman reported her daughters were fighting.
