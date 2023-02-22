Actions on criminal cases filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•Teddy Roosevelt Butler was sentenced to 20 days confinement for cruelty to animals. A charge of false swearing was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Amanda Allyson Chastain was sentenced to three years probation for possession of methamphetamine. She faced fines and fees of $1,028. Charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (benzodiazepine) were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•James Douglas McDaniel was sentenced to three years probation for financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud. He was also fined $500. Charges of theft by taking and forgery in the fourth degree were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Hubert Lee McElreath was sentenced to one year probation for loitering or prowling.
•Probation was revoked for William Brent Swilling for the new offenses of driving without a valid license and failure to dim headlights. He was ordered to serve 60 days in the Madison County jail with credit for time served.
•Probation was revoked for Jeremy Tyrone Howard after he was convicted in Clarke County for theft by taking and giving false information.
•Probation was revoked for Muhammad Shamsuddin Lassiter and he was remanded to the Madison County for 30 days for “the new offense of moving without permission on or about 12/16/2022.”
•Probation was revoked for Bernard Wendell Cooper for the new offenses of hit and run, obstruction of officers, no license, no insurance, suspended registration, DUI and fake license plate.
