Actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court include:
•Seth Edward Hart was sentenced to 10 years probation for false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the second degree. He was sentenced to five years probation for criminal damage to property in the second degree and one year probation for simple battery, hindering emergency call, criminal trespass, false report of a crime, simple battery and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree. He was also fined $2,000. A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.
•Kevin Thomas Parham was sentenced to two years for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one year for reckless driving.
Charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding, disregarding traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, improper display of license plate and operation of unregistered vehicle were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Jatavius Deshawn Allen was sentenced to one year probation for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. A charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•William Clyde Jones was sentenced to one year probation and fined $250 for obstruction of officers. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•James Junior Smith was sentenced to five days in confinement for disorderly conduct (reduced from aggravated assault). Charges of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.