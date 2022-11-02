Actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:

•Pansy Marie Cowart was sentenced to 45 days confinement for possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving and three years probation on the meth charge. She was also sentenced to one year probation for theft by shoplifting and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and fined a total of $1,076. Charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of obstruction of officers and 16 counts of possession of drug-related objects were dismissed through nolle prosequi.

