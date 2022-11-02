Actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•Pansy Marie Cowart was sentenced to 45 days confinement for possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving and three years probation on the meth charge. She was also sentenced to one year probation for theft by shoplifting and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and fined a total of $1,076. Charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of obstruction of officers and 16 counts of possession of drug-related objects were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant was sentenced to five years probation for criminal damage in the second degree and one year probation for violation of a family violence order and one year probation for two counts of criminal trespass. A charge of pedestrian under the influence was dismissed through nolle prosequi. He was fined a total of $1,230.
•John Marcus Wood was sentenced to a total of 10 years probation with the first two “suspended upon entry and successful completion of Favor House” for aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and acts and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He also faces fines and fees of $1,603.
•Jeremy Coty Sparks was sentenced to five years confinement for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. A charge of obstruction of an officer was dismissed through nolle prosequi.
•Sergio Ruiz Perez was sentenced to one year probation for reckless driving and fined $5,000 for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, aggressive driving, improper headlights and improper tires were dismissed through nolle prosequi.
