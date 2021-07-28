The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Comer Police Department, Winterville Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office trained together July 13 and July 15 on active shooter response at Madison County High School.
In January of 2020, Sheriff Michael Moore sent four of his deputies to Nashville, Tennessee to Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, Instructor Certification (A.L.E.R.R.T.) During this 40-hour course, Lt. Jason Luke, Lt. Justin Hanley, Sgt. Brandon Moss and Sgt. Jason Gaddy received their certification as instructors, and gained knowledge in how to train law enforcement personnel to respond to an active attack.
In conjunction with the Madison County School District, this training was held for the first time, at the new Madison County High School. Law enforcement officers said School Superintendent Michael Williams along with High School Principal Jamie Dixon, were very accommodating in allowing the training to take place in the new high school facility.
The training was led by Lt. Luke who is the training officer for the sheriff’s office, Lt. Hanley and Sgt. Moss. The training consisted of a short classroom lecture and was followed by scenario based “simunition” exercises.
Madison County EMA and EMS Director Bobby Smith was on hand both days to observe the training and also provided some of his paramedics to serve as “roll players” in the exercises.
Officers were issued “simunition” pistols, and face protection as part of the exercises. Teams of three and four officers were formed based on assignment, division or agency. The teams all participated in an array of different scenarios. Each individual officer also received instruction and training on “solo response.”
Based on A.L.E.R.R.T.’s standards, when an officer arrives on scene to an active shooter or active attack, that officer will enter the structure or attempt to confront the attacker alone if that officer does not have back-up.
Each officer attending the training was given a scenario and had to negotiate that event on his/her own. Each scenario is realistic in its nature and based on actual events that have transpired in past events. Officers were instructed on approaching the structure, how and where to enter, how they should move and by what speeds.
Training explosive devices were utilized to give the officers experience with how to react with IED’s. Team formation and movement was instructed, along with clearing and entering classrooms. Hostage negotiation was involved in one scenario, as well as barricaded subjects. Instructors attempted to make the training as realistic as possible for the participants. To cap off the days, Sheriff Moore provided lunch to all who attended.
