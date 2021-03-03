A Madison County deputy was dispatched to St. Mary’s Hospital last week regarding a victim of aggravated battery. He met with two women in the emergency department who told him that they were assaulted by two family members at a family birthday party.
Deputy Glenn Cowan said one of the women had visible wounds, including an abrasion on her forehead and a swollen spot. The other woman said one of the suspects bit off a portion of her left ear, which will require reconstructive surgery, according to the hospital staff.
Both women said they wanted to pursue criminal charges.
In another incident, a man on Transco Road reported he was assaulted last week after he accidentally hit a dog with his truck.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to the scene where he met with the victim who said he was driving a dump truck down Transco when a dog ran out in front of him and he was unable to avoid hitting and killing it.
Once the dog was hit, he said he proceeded down the road and stopped and when he looked in the mirror, he noticed a car flying down the road and it stopped beside his truck. A man got out and jumped in the passenger side of the truck and hit him in the side and back. The victim said he jumped out of the truck and ran with the man chasing him. He fell down and the man stood over him. A witness at the scene confirmed his story. Bennett and Sgt. Jason Gaddy then went to the accused man’s home and noticed blood in the roadway.
They informed the owner of the dog (a woman there) and her mother that the driver did not hit the dog on purpose and also that there is a leash law in the county.
The accused denied making contact with the victim and the victim later declined to press charges.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•A suicide attempt by hanging was reported.
•A woman on Hannah Creek Church Road reported that someone broke into her home while she was away and stole four long guns, one handgun, two leather coats and a portable security safe. She said the safe contained jewelry and personal documents. She also provided the name of a possible suspect.
•Gunshots were fired in an area near Candlestick Drive and Fenway Drive last week. Deputy Daniel Martin was dispatched to the scene about 10:23 p.m. A witness stated they were arriving home on Fenway Drive when he saw an unknown silver or gray car driving on Candlestick toward Garnett Ward Road and he saw gunshots being fired from the vehicle and believed they were directed toward the woods across the road. Two empty 9mm shell casings were located in the roadway.
•Someone reportedly tried to steal a Lincoln Towncar from Glenn Carrie Road last week. A woman told Deputy Joshua Rice that she left her spare key to the car in the ignition of the vehicle so that a neighbor could come over and charge its dead battery. The neighbor told her that he could not locate a key. She believes someone tried to take the car.
•A woman on Paoli Street in Comer reported that her car was stolen from her yard on the night of Feb. 25/26. She said she told her daughter to remove her keys from the vehicle at 11 p.m. and lock the doors. The next morning when she went to take her daughter to school, the car was gone. The girl then told her mother that she had failed to get the keys. The woman’s purse, credit cards, driver’s license and $150 in cash were inside the car. The vehicle was later located, wrecked, on Fairground Road in Oglethorpe County and had been towed.
•A man on Hillwood Drive in Danielsville reported that two home speakers and wiring were taken from the rear cargo area of his vehicle. He said the vehicle was not locked.
