An alleged drug dealer known as “Fast Eddie” was arrested last week at the Madison/Clarke County line after his vehicle was spotted by a Madison County deputy on patrol.
Eddie James Freeman, 62, of Athens, was charged with failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was on patrol near Fortson Store Road and Norwood Road when he saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe with a tag number that he had received intelligence about, relaying that the owner, Freeman, aka “Fast Eddie,” uses it to sell cocaine in Clarke and Madison counties.
Dalton began to follow it and the Tahoe accelerated to over 60 mph then had to brake due to heavy traffic at the intersection before swerving onto Hwy. 29 South, running off the road in the process. Dalton switched on his blue lights and conducted a traffic stop. The Tahoe pulled over at the county line.
Freeman was identified as the driver and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant.
He told Dalton he had left “the shop” which is an automotive shop where he is known to sell cocaine, according to the report.
Freeman was found to have a large wad of cash (over $1,000 according to the report) in his pocket and smelled of marijuana. Suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found inside the Tahoe, along with digital scales, various pills and marijuana. There was also a ledger with a list of names and amounts of money owed to him.
In another incident, James Steven Rice, 63, of Hull, was charged with one count of simple battery.
Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to a home on Hwy. 29 south regarding a domestic incident between a father and son.
The son told Deputy Smith that he was in his room when Rice kicked the door open and swung his fist at him, striking him on the arm. He said he moved away and then laid on top of his dad to keep him from hitting him again. He said his father was drunk and showed Smith a half bottle of liquor that he had hidden from Rice to keep him from drinking it. He said following the altercation he went out on the porch.
A witness in the room corroborated the son’s statement.
While Smith talked with them, he could hear Rice yelling from a bedroom at the other end of the home.
Smith then went to talk to Rice and noted that his bedroom was “destroyed” with a dresser flipped over and a broken mirror at the foot of the bed. The bedroom floor was littered with numerous amounts of beer cans and liquor bottles that matched the same bottle his son had hidden from him.
Rice said he confronted his son because he continuously brings people in his house “to do methamphetamine.” He also said his son was the one who had made the mess in his room. He said he had witnesses to this “next door” but that he was only going to tell the sheriff about them, not deputies.
After Rice was handcuffed, he asked to get his shoes. Smith asked the son to find some shoes for his dad in the cluttered bedroom and as the son walked by to comply, Rice kicked at him but failed to make contact.
At the jail, Rice laid across the backseat and began to kick at officers as they tried to remove him from the patrol vehicle all the while yelling “I’m having a seizure.” He was eventually taken for booking without any further incident.
Other arrests on file this week at the sheriff’s office included:
•Chasity Tiajuana Ellison, 25, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, first degree forgery, giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and speeding.
•Robbie Lee Gunter, 39, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Daniel Lee Hale, 41, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Mollie Renee Hicks, 51, Mt. Airy, probation violation.
•Stephen Lynn Hogan, 30, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Thomas Dale Kirk, 29, Winder, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, adult seatbelt violation, too fast for conditions and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Chadwick Mark Lewis-Williams, 21, Danielsville, probation violation, felony theft by deception and felony theft by taking.
•Jessica Rachel Mathis, 32, Hull, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jessica Lynn McElhannon, 28, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Zackary Lyman Powell, 35, Cartersville, probation violation.
•Michael Clint Pruitt, 31, Hartwell, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and violation of a family violence order.
•Dixie Leanne Raine, 33, Carlton, contempt of superior court.
•Timothy Mitchell Rowland, 33, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 38, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Ronnie Eugene Wilson Jr., 50, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
•Shah Khaleef Cooper, 42, Athens, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•John Greg Duncan, 54, Royston, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Quintavious Deion Powers, 20, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper/erratic lane change.
•Ricardo Rebollar Sanchez, 35, Hull, driving without a license, DUI/alcohol and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Willie B. Turner, 63, Washington, driving while license suspended or revoked.
