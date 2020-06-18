A man on Hwy. 106 South reported that an AR-15 was stolen out of his vehicle.
He said he was at a friend’s house and the friend was helping him find something when he put the gun over his shoulder during the search. He said he thought his friend put the gun back but then he couldn’t find it. The friend later denied knowing where it was.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•The owner of Colbert Oak Furniture reported that about $300 worth of items had been stolen from the front of the store overnight. According to the report, all the items were left outside the store, unsecured.
•A man went reported that a woman he had been staying with for a few days had taken his wallet. He was unable to tell the deputy he spoke to what the woman’s address was. He said when he got ready to leave he went to get his wallet out of her handbag and noticed it was gone. The woman told him she didn’t know where it was. He said the wallet was a “Super Mario” wallet that contained his driver’s license, Social Security card and debit card.
•A man reportedly shoplifted several items including a jug of laundry detergent from the Family Dollar in Hull last week. The man reportedly left as a passenger in a maroon Honda Accord.
•Two dogs were reportedly “terrorizing” the neighborhood on Peachtree Street in Colbert last week. Cpl. Mark Goodson arrived and the male dog was aggressive with him and also threatened a woman and her two children who were riding bikes along the road in front of the house. Goodson, with the help of a neighbor, was able to secure the dogs in a kennel on the owner’s property. The owner, who was out of town, was contacted and said she would get in touch with animal control and admitted she has had issues with the neighbors and her dogs since they moved in.
•An employer who lives on Creekwood Drive reported that he has been threatened by an employee for not getting paid. The text messages referred to the employee having “heat,” a slang term for a firearm. The victim said the man had also showed up with a gun but had not pointed it at him. He was informed of the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) process and told to call the sheriff’s office if the man showed back up.
