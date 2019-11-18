An armed robbery was reported at Tiny Town convenience store off Hwy. 72 in Carlton at 10:18 p.m., Nov. 13.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two men in ski masks took cash from the store clerk at gunpoint. The suspects were described as black males wearing dark pants, light grey hoodies, both wearing ski masks, one with white gloves. Both had dark shoes with white on them. Both had handguns. According to surveillance video, they left the store on foot headed away from the from the highway toward the old part of Carlton.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 706-795-6202.
