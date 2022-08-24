Two teens were arrested after a reported armed robbery with shots fired in Colbert Monday.
Janarrius Amaru Latimore, 17, Hull, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. There was also a 15-year-old accomplice.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims, a male and female, admitted to trying to purchase marijuana from Latimore and the 15-year-old.
“(The victim) advised he felt something wasn't right about the deal because the price they were quoted for the marijuana seemed to be too low as compared to the going rate,” wrote officer Martin. “(He) stated at some point during the deal, Latimore pulled out a gun and demanded their money. That’s when a
struggle ensued and the victims tried to get away from (the juvenile) and Latimore.”
During the altercation, the bag of marijuana split open, spilling the contents into the car and outside the victim’s vehicle. Latimore allegedly fired the gun in the air.
The victim, who backed his vehicle quickly out of the driveway on Hardman Morris Road, said Latimore then fired several shots at them. The victim backed the vehicle into another vehicle as he fled.
According to the incident report, Latimore told officer Christopher Guest that he and the 15-year-old had gone to use fake money to purchase marijuana from the two people, and said they planned to “just snatch the marijuana and not pay for it.” He denied that he did any shooting.
