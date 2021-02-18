An Arnoldsville woman was arrested last week for a reported home invasion on Jack Sharp Road the week before.
Jeris Leona Dove, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, first-degree home invasion and felony theft by taking.
The woman allegedly broke into a neighboring home on Feb. 2 and assaulted another woman with a knife after she accused her of sleeping with her husband.
She also allegedly took the victim’s purse during the altercation.
In another arrest, a homeless man was charged for loitering and trespassing at several homes around Nowhere Road and Crabapple Hollow Road in southern Madison County.
Bobby Ellis Bales 41, was charged with loitering and a probation violation.
During the evening of Feb. 8 several officers were dispatched to the area about multiple 911 calls concerning a white male with brown hair, dark pants and a long sleeved shirt who was either trespassing or loitering on several properties in the area. The man was identified as Bales and given several trespass warnings. On one of the calls, Deputy Joshua Smith reported that Bales was walking around cars in the yard and then asking the homeowners about a person who did not live there. Bales was reportedly given multiple opportunities by officers to be given a ride out of the area for the night. He could not provide a valid address as to where he was going or a valid phone number for anyone that he could go to.
A third call came in about 10 p.m. about Bales who was at a home asking for a ride to the store. When the homeowner told him he was not giving him a ride, Bales allegedly walked to a barn at the side of the home and was “hanging around” there.
Due to the number of calls received, Bales was arrested by Smith and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Gay Coile Busbin, 56, Danielsville, violate family violence order.
•Nathiela Shambral Harris, 37, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Shanna Brooke Malcom, 19, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Carl Zachary Thomas, 26, Royston, disorderly conduct. (Royston Police Department)
•Justin Michael Thomas, 29, Colbert, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and a probation violation.
•Lavonte Orlando Upshaw, 29, Athens, felony theft by taking.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 40, Hoschton, probation violation.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr., 21, Danielsville, order of incarceration.
•Trista Magan Worley, 37, Elberton, felony first degree burglary.
•Tyler Lee Barnett, 22, Danielsville, defective equipment and driving while license suspended or revoked. (Danielsville Police Department)
•Jackie William Bolding, 69, Anderson, SC, aggravated assault.
•Travis O’Dale Brown, 34, Elberton, aggravated assault, battery family violence and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, 52, Colbert, hold for Oglethorpe County. (Danielsville Police Department)
•Martavious Deion Jarrell, 28, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Omar Jesus Lopez, 24, Danielsville, hold for another county.
•Elisha Alfred Nichols, 27, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.
•Cole Joseph Ring, 29, Hull, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, reckless conduct and too fast for conditions.
•Jorge Morales Sanchez, 37, Hull, driving without a valid license and hit and run.
•Stephanie Karen Waite, 23, Colbert, five year and annual license plate; design; revalidation and county decal, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, DUI/alcohol, failure to have license on person, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, 59, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
