An Athens man faces multiple charges after fleeing a Madison County officer and wrecking his vehicle.
The driver, Jose Juan Arriaga-Maya, 22, Pickadilly Square Apartments, Athens, was charged with tail lights required, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to obey a traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding 45 mph (16-25 miles over) and turning position; signals required.
According a report from the sheriff’s office, Officer Mason Bennett reported he was conducting a normal patrol on Hwy. 106 May 18 at Hanley Road, Hull, when he noticed a vehicle traveling towards him at a high rate of speed.
Bennett said the driver was traveling 76 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. Bennett stated when he turned around to perform a traffic stop he noticed the driver had sped up to 111 mph.
Bennett said the driver cut off the headlights and taillights in an attempt to conceal the vehicle as it turned onto Norwood Road heading into Clarke County. Once in Clarke County the vehicle turned onto Old Danielsville Road heading back into Madison County. When the driver reached Hwy. 29 South he turned left and then turned right onto Glenn Carrie Road then into the Ingles parking lot. The driver then exited the parking lot and got back onto Hwy. 29 South, ran a red light and traveled into oncoming traffic lanes.
In the area of Harve Mathis Road and Hidden Lake Drive the chase was called off.
Bennett stated as he was heading back to Madison County at normal speeds he approached the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Harve Mathis Road he noticed the fleeing vehicle wrecked into a ditch.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•On May 16, MCSO deputy Joshua Epps responded to an accident involving a deer on Sims Kidd Road, Comer. The female driver said the deer ran out in front of her vehicle and she struck it.
•A woman on South Railroad Avenue, Carlton, said another woman pushed her down the stairs, pulled her hair and tried to choke her during a domestic dispute.
•Officer Steven Kimbel provided assistance to the Georgia Department of Revenue with an undercover operation in Madison County.
•A man on Nowhere Road, Hull, reported a criminal trespass incident on May 17. The complainant told Officer Christian Sisk that he found a hole, appeared to have been caused by a pellet rifle, shot through a wooden drawer that was leaned up against a car outside his residence. The man stated when he spoke to his landlord about the incident the landlord became very defensive.
•A woman reported someone damaged her grandmother’s car that she had driven to work on South Railroad Avenue, Carlton. She said when she was leaving work she observed a large scratch, believed to have been make with a key, on the rear truck door. The complainant stated she and one of her co-workers had a verbal altercation but she didn’t know if the scratch was linked to the altercation, even though both of their vehicles were parked side by side.
•Deputy Vaughn reported he responded to a domestic incident at a Hwy. 29 South, Hull, residence, Vaughn reported when he arrived a man and woman were outside the residence and they appeared to be arguing. He said the man turned around, put his hand behind his back and stated he “hit her and wanted to go to jail.” Vaughn said the woman stated the man did not hit her. Another man on the scene reportedly made the call to 911 when heard the two arguing.
•A man on West Briarwood Lane, Nicholson, reported his son took his truck without his permission.
•A man involved in a one-vehicle accident at New Hope Congregational Holiness Church, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, on May 18, was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Oconee County South Carolina.
•Officer Justin Hanley reported he had to put an injured deer down on Neese Commerce Road, Commerce, on May 18. Hanley said it appeared the deer had been hit by a vehicle and was gravely injured.
•A woman reported May 17 that another driver backed into her vehicle as she was pumping gas at a grocery store on Hwy. 29 South, Hull. The complainant stated the other driver left the scene and she followed her to a store in Clarke County and the driver attempted to give her insurance information. The complainant said at the time she didn’t think her car had been damaged, but that her car appears to be “driving funny” and there might be some damage that can’t be seen.
•A woman at a Hull residence told Officer Will Townsend that her daughter became irate and slammed the complainant’s foot in the storm door. She also said her daughter had allegedly taken three bottles of prescription medications. The daughter was transported by Madison County EMS for evaluation.
•A woman at a Paoli Road, Carlton, residence said she loaned her boyfriend her car and as of two days later he had not returned the car.
•A man on Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville, requested a welfare check on his neighbor due to the man’s sister in Michigan not being able to make contact with him. Officer Joshua Smith said a reported would be sent to Adult Protective Services (APS) for follow-up.
•A man on Oak Circle, Hull, said three dogs were running loose and they attacked and killed his cat.
•A woman on Gooch Road, Danielsville, said her neighbor’s three goats run at large and they had eaten all of the corn that was growing in her garden.
•A man on Madison Boulevard, Colbert, reported someone had entered all the vehicles parked at his residence and keys and a total of $75 was stolen.
•Two men who were driving in Colbert, stated they saw a female juvenile standing in the roadway. The men advised the juvenile walked to the house and opened the door. They stated they yelled for someone inside the house but no one came to the door. Officer Zachary Brooks stated he walked inside the house, which was in disarray, and announced “Sheriff’s Office” several times before a man and woman appeared. He said the pair stated they had taken their other child to school and decided to take a nap. Brooks advised a reported he contacted the Madison County Department of Family and Children Services about the incident and they would be following up.
A tractor caught fire while a farmer baled hay on Holman Autry Road in Danielsville at 12:03 p.m. May 20.
According to the county 911 report, the tractor was fully involved and approximately 165 hay bales were also engulfed in flames.
Danielville, Neese-Sanford and Hull volunteer firefighters responded to the incident. The fire was extinguished around 12:41 p.m.
Another tractor fire was reported at the same time in Oglethorpe County. That tractor was also baling hay.
In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man struck a deer and suffered a leg injury while riding on a motorcycle on Rogers Church Road a 1:51 a.m., May 18.
An injury was also reported in an accident on Hwy. 29 in Hull at 2:42 p.m., May 18 when a van hit a road sign and ran up an embankment.
