An Athens man was arrested last week for allegedly making a false report of a kidnapping on Ninth Street in Carlton.
Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 48, was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and makes a false report.
On March 15, 911 dispatch received a call that a woman had been taken ad was being held hostage by a male in Carlton.
Numerous deputies, including the Investigations Unit, responded to the area with lights and siren. Based on the initial information obtained, there was reason to believe that a kidnapping or hostage situation had occurred. It was later determined that there was no hostage or kidnapping situation. Eventually, it was determined tat Bryant had called 911 and gave false information about a crime.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Janarrius Amaru Latimore, 17, Hull, two counts of armed robbery.
•David Bryson Austin, 32, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•Joni Lynn Black, 42, Comer, three counts of probation violations.
•Amy Marie Boles, 37, Comer, probation violation.
•Christopher Isaiah Brown, 21, Winterville, felony theft by taking.
•Candice Morris Combs, 38, Colbert, Banks County hold.
•James Wayne Dockery, 43, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Mikkos Shavoris Gantt, 33, Colbert, battery and criminal trespass.
•Adriane Leanne Gordy, 27, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Jordan Scotty Grimes, 30, Danielsville, disorderly conduct, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and limitations on overtaking and passing on the left.
•Shanna Brooke Malcolm, 20, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Alexander Michael Pierce, 34, Comer, probation violation.
•Rakeem Davion Robinson, 32, Hull, probation violation.
•Terry Lee Simmons, 66, Lexington, felony theft by taking.
•Joseph Edward Williams, 19, Elberton, probation violation.
•Ayden Lane Cash, 18, Cleveland, aggravated assault.
•Garry Lewis Dubose, 63, Elberton, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Swantosha Leavanett Guild, 45, Summerville, SC, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Andrea Muniz, 37, Hull, three counts of violation of compulsory school attendance.
•Katlyn Cyerra Traxler, 28, Gainesville, battery family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
•Ronald Charles Williams, 32, Athens, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
