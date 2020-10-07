An Athens man was arrested last week on charges related to a shootout with a Georgia State Patrol officer back in January following an automobile chase that ended in a crash. Captain Jimmy Patton said the man had just been returned from prison on a prior case.
Timothy Demone Carruth, Jr., 25, was charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, aggressive driving, criminal attempt to commit a felony, driving on divided highways, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, failure to provide assistance; report accident, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer (felony), hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, receipt/possession/transfer or firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He is being held without bond in the Madison County Jail.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper was fired upon after he used a P.I.T. (pursuit intervention technique) to stop a vehicle he was pursing on Hwy. 72 between Hull and Colbert.
The trooper used the maneuver to force the vehicle into a ditch on Hwy. 72 near Meadow Lane. As the trooper exited his patrol car, the suspect got out with an assault-style long gun and fired on the officer, then fled into the woods.
The officer returned fire, but no one was injured.
Carruth Jr. was arrested after the incident in January when K-9 officers from the Department of Corrections located him after an hours long search, which also involved a GSP helicopter and numerous law enforcement agencies.
