An Athens man was arrested twice over a two-day period in Madison County.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, where a woman saw on her camera that her brother Ian Wilson Foster, 22, River Mont Road, Athens, was outside her home and this was a violation of his bond conditions.
Foster was located on the back side of the property and charged with violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
Previously on Aug. 7, Foster was charged with exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person/elder person, simple battery – Family Violation Act (FVA). and violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Timothy Cain Anglin, 29, Village Parkway, Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Eston O’Nell Callahanll, 59, Douple Split Road, Danielsville, was charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal damage to property and false imprisonment for his involved in a domestic dispute with his wife.
•Kelly Oneal Cox, 30, Ed Coile Road, Hull, probation violation.
•David Curtis Dean, 55, Jack Sharp Road, Danielsville, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation.
•Elizabeth Louann Dobson, 30, Slate Avenue, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Chasity Leigh Gresham, 28, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, probation violation.
•Rey Garcia Hernandez, 36, Hwy. 29 North, Lot F17, Hull, brake lights and turn signals required, driving without a valid driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, open container in a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and windshields and windshield wipers violation.
•Carlie-Ann Alexis Pearson, 25, Edwards Lane, Danielsville, was charged with battery – FVA and cruelty to children after her husband reported she sprayed him and his children with pepper spray.
•Ricky James Ramsey, 47, Lakeview Circle, Danielsville, sentenced.
•Joseph Thomas Roberts, 41, Lamey Lane, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, improper signal, possession of marijuana and adult seat belt violation.
•Andrew Paul Rossi, 23, Commerce Road, Athens, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and home invasion after the entered a residence on Stone Stewart Road, Hull, where his ex-girlfriend lived and entered her bedroom and began spraying pepper spray in her face and in the face of a male at the home. The female stated Rossi struck her with his open hand on the left side of her face and struck the male in the head with a handgun.
•James Michael Self, 32, Fred Goss Road, Danielsville, was charged with violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) after he showed up at a home on Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, where he was not supposed to be.
•Amanda Dawn Smith, 28, Osley Mill Road, Carlton, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, failure to appear and unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under his /her control any controlled substance.
•Jennifer Marie Wallace, 48, Davids Home Church Road, Comer, hold for Royston Police Department.
•April Michelle Byerly, 35, Pittard Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 21, Country Lane, Danielsville, investigative hold.
•Humberto Morales Hernandez, 24, Traymore Drive, Norcross, failure to have valid driver’s license on person and speeding 55 mph (26-35 miles over).
