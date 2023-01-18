An Athens man was apprehended after throwing an object at a law enforcement officer and threatening to kill him.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Douglas Moody, 50, Sandstone Drive, Athens, was charged Jan. 14 with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence after Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to a home on Lem Edwards Road, Colbert.
Moody threw an iron fire poke at Vaughn’s vehicle, ignored commands to get on the ground, and made the statement “I will kill you” to Deputy Vaughn. Vaughn was able to use “soft hand techniques” to get Moody on the ground.
In a separate incident, a Commerce man faces multiple charges in Madison County after his vehicle was stopped for speeding on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Shubert reported he was on stationary patrol on Jot-Em Down Road at Drake Woods Road when a vehicle driven by Jason Steven Couch, 49, Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, approached him at a speed of 70 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone.
Couch was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and speed 45 mph (16-25 miles over).
When Shubert tried to stop Couch’s vehicle he increased his speed up to 90-plus mph headed towards Hwy. 98 as he was driving in the opposite lane as he was negotiating curves. Couch turned onto Sammy Haggard Road and pulled into the first driveway coming to a stop.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week included:
•Giovanni Chaves Gaona, 27, Chalfont Drive, Athens, was arrested Monday, Jan. 9, and charged with two counts of simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) when Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy Cody Swagger responded to a domestic dispute between him and his father at a home on Belhaven Lane.
•Jayden Cash Andrews, 22, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, criminal trespass.
•Amanda Allyson Chastain, 37, North Chase Street, Athens, failure to appear.
•Muhammad Shamsuddin Lassiter, 40, Riverbend Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Teresa Lynn Moss, 43, Lightwood Lane, Hartwell, housed for Royston Police Department.
•Trinidy Chaple Salter, 25, Whitlock Road, Commerce, sentenced.
•Quincy Demon Smith, 35, Pine Wood Lane, Colbert, sentenced.
•Joseph Michael Andrew Tortorici, 21, Young Harris Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•William James Treadwell, 33, Hwy. 29 North, Royston, probation violation.
•John Foster Williams, 43, Pebblebrook Lane, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Shontavia Shanae Barnes, 26, Coleridge Court, Athens, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances and following too closely.
•Walker Thomas Brock Compton, 28, Hwy. 172, Comer, DUI – alcohol and tag light illumination required.
•Shakayla Revonda Hawkins, 32, Poplar Street, Hartwell, hold for DeKalb County.
•Dylan Cory Huskin, 24, Kesler Road, Carnesville, distracted driving, DUI – multiple substances, two counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Cameron John Lockridge, 25, New Hope Church Road, Comer, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Cathleen Diane Mayo, 47, Bearing Drive, Flowery Branch, theft by shoplifting.
•Savannah Dixie Morris, 25, Whit Davis Road, Athens, was charged with distracted driving and driving without a valid driver’s license Jan. 11 during a traffics top on Old Elberton Road at Daniel Street, Hull.
•Cynthia Renee Saputra, 58, May Drive, Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Isaiah Lee Swanigan, 21, Pine Cove Circle, Gainesville, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, weaving over the roadway, giving a wrong signal and possession of marijuana.
•Laci Elizabeth Taylor, 28, Magnolia Road, Buford, housed for Royston Police Department.
•Shaquana Leniece Thompson, 35, Sartain Drive, Athens, was charged Jan. 15 with DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway during a traffic stop on Hwy. 72 West, Hull.
