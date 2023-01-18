An Athens man was apprehended after throwing an object at a law enforcement officer and threatening to kill him.

According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Douglas Moody, 50, Sandstone Drive, Athens, was charged Jan. 14 with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence after Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to a home on Lem Edwards Road, Colbert.

