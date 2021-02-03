An Athens man was arrested last week for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint in the Ingles parking lot.
Enmanuel Emilio Almonte-Infante, 22, was charged with one count of armed robbery.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to the scene after 911 received a call from the Athens Georgia State Patrol office saying someone came into their office to tell them he had been robbed at gunpoint.
Shubert met with the victim back at the Ingles parking lot. The man said he had been messaging someone via Facebook marketplace and was supposed to meet this person at CVS at 11 a.m. that day.
He said when he arrived at CVS and saw a man walk in front of the double doors of CVS and approach his vehicle.
At that point, the victim told Shubert they went to the Ingles parking lot for “unknown reasons.” The man, a black male with a short goatee and an accent, wearing a black hoodie, then got into his (victim’s) car and pulled a black Beretta-style handgun and pointed it at his abdomen, telling him to give him all his stuff.
Fearing for his life, he said he gave the man $350 cash, his car keys and his red iPhone XR. The man then fled across Glenn Carrie Road running between CVS and the Dollar General Store.
The victim said he was able to retrieve his keys after he saw the suspect drop them as he ran.
He then drove around looking for the offender and while on Reese Lane (behind CVS) his vehicle got stuck and he had to get someone to help him push it out. After this, he went to the state patrol office to report the crime.
Shubert worked with him to locate his iPhone using the Find My iPhone app but they were unsuccessful.
Other deputies and investigators searched the area for the suspect and video footage from CVS showed the suspect walking past the doors. Shubert was later asked to meet with investigators at the Kwik Gas Station regarding the possible location of the offender, from there he went to a home on Reese Lane where the suspect was seen to run inside.
In another arrest, James Elder Barnett, Jr., 56, of Hull, was charged with one count of simple assault after a domestic dispute on Thomas Heights in Hull.
Deputy Glenn Cowan was dispatched to the home about 5 a.m. after 911 received a call from a woman who stated her domestic partner (Barnett) was being violent with her and threatened to kill her and her 7-year-old child with a baseball bat. She said she had locked herself in a bedroom.
When Cowan arrived he saw the woman waving to him from a bedroom window. Barnett answered the door and told Cowan he was “stressed out” and has numerous medical issues and is unable to sleep, causing him to be “on edge.” He also said he and his partner have a child with medical issues which complicates the situation.
Cowan found the woman in the bedroom still on the phone with 911 and noted she had to push a dresser out from in front of the door so she could open it. She appeared to be terrified. The woman disputed what Barnett had said, saying he had been violent with her, raised a bat at her and threatened to strike her with it. He also pushed her, she said. Barnett was arrested and the woman was advised to seek help from Project Safe due to this incident and others.
Other arrests this past week include:
•Nakebia Treshun Appleby, 26, Arcade, failure to appear.
•Travis Lee Boothe, 26, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Justin Lee Carter, 28, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled substance.
•Aubrey Lee Cowart, 37, Danielsville, simple battery family violence, terroristic threats and acts and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Shannon Phil Craver, 31, Comer, two counts of parole violation.
•Madison Nicole Francis, 22, Elberton, probation violation.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 31, Blairsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Desmond Travekkio Hawes, 31, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Michael Daniel Smallwood, 25, Royston, probation violation.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 48, Union Point, hold for another county.
•Jessica Nichole West, 33, Royston, driving without a valid license and felony theft by taking.
•Angel Ascendcio, 24, Athens, DUI/alcohol, speeding and tag light illumination required.
•Tina Louise Bledsoe, 32, Toccoa, deposit account fraud (bad checks) of $1,500 or more (felony).
•Chandler Jerome Bradshaw, 19, Lexington, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper tag display, marijuana possession less than an ounce and open container in vehicle.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 31, Athens, felony theft by taking.
•Chadwich Markas Lewis-Williams, 22, Danielsville, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
•Justin Dwight Millwood, 33, Maysville, DUI/alcohol, improper stopping and tires.
•Kerri Deanne Shaikh, 26, Athens, hold for Oconee County.
•Matthew Coleman Stone, 37, Hull, failure to appear.
•Samantha Dawn Tuten-Perez, 32, Hull, investigative hold.
•Natasha Star Varnes, 42, Carnesville, hold for Clarke County.
