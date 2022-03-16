An Athens man was arrested last week following a domestic incident on Water Lily Way.
Brandon Lee White, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Deputy Craig Vaughn went to the residence where a woman told him that her boyfriend (White) hit her while they were in their vehicle near the home. She said they had been arguing during the drive home from Athens when White stopped the car and she opened the door to get out. At that point, she said White grabbed her and strangled her until she could not breathe and threatened to hurt her if she did not shut the door. She said she did and when they got home she ran inside the house to get away from him. She said she could hear him downstairs talking with her mother so she left the house and walked on foot to a nearby restaurant where she called 911. She said after the call her mother called her to tell her that White had left so she walked back home.
The deputy noted that she had marks on her left side of her chest area, a small scratch on her forehead, and had a small amount of dry blood in her right ear. He took photos of the injuries.
White denied placing his hands on his girlfriend.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week include:
•Amy Lee Bryant, 34, Hull, felony theft by taking.
•Debbie Ruth Christian, 53, Athens, failure to appear and a probation violation.
•Carly O’Neal Fields, 30, Comer, probation violation.
•Kerry Lee Hill, 47, Danielsville, three counts of probation violation.
•Marcus Lemont Mathis, 33, Colbert, probation violation.
•Tara Dian Miller, 37, Comer, parole violation.
•James Blake Norton, 41, Hull, aggravated stalking.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 25, Hull, probation violation.
•Michael Anthony Bullins, 44, Comer, hold for Elbert County.
•Clayton Patron Cooper, 39, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Taylor Aaron Davis, 20, Danielsville, battery.
•Derrick Joseph Dawson, 39, Commerce, battery family violence.
•Nickolas Brandon Drake, 38, Commerce, hold for Banks County.
•Marie Antoinett Jordan, 42, Athens, Jackson County hold. (Danielsville PD)
•Michael Gerard Norred, 63, Danielsville, violate family violence order.
