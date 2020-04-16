An Athens man was arrested last week after he allegedly struck and threatened to kill the mother of his child.
Will Ernest Hunter, 40, was charged with battery family violence and terroristic threats and acts.
Deputy Jacob Loggins was dispatched to Fox Trail concerning a domestic dispute. He was told by dispatch that the man (Hunter) had left the scene in a green Ford F-150.
He met with the woman on the front porch, who told him that when Hunter got up that morning he asked her what they were doing for their son’s birthday and she told him. At that point, she said he began to curse her and slapped her face. She said he then grabbed a chair and told her “try me b*^%$, today’s the day I am going to kill f^%$#@! kill you.”
At that point, she went outside and to call 911 and he left. She said their son was asleep during the altercation and did not witness any of it.
She also said she wasn’t afraid of him or his family and would defend herself if they came and tried to start something. Loggins told her she had a right to defend herself and her child and to call 911 again if she had any further problems.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
Sgt. Justin Hanley dispatched to McCannon Morris Road about a domestic dispute between a woman and her granddaughter.
She said her granddaughter and another woman were out looking for a job that afternoon and came back with a bottle of liquor.
She said she asked her granddaughter why she had a bottle of liquor when her child was hungry and only had a bowl of cereal to eat that day.
After that her granddaughter reportedly approached her in an aggressive manner and they got into a physical altercation and she was pushed to the ground. The other woman helped her to get up and afterwards the two women left again. Officers stopped the Nissan Altima they left in and due to conflicting statements no arrest was med. The grandmother agreed to let the women keep the car, which was in her name and the women stated they were going to a hotel for the night.
•On April 8, Cpl. Mark Goodson received a call about computer electronic pornography and child exploitation. The incident remains under investigation.
•Burglary and entering auto was reported on James Lane last week. Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to meet with a woman who told him that she had called for her brother to report that his ex-girlfriend broke into his house.
She said a neighbor called to tell her about it. She said the ex-girlfriend had stolen all her brother’s food and a food stamp card. She also said three others were involved in the burglary.
She said her brother was not there because he was working out of town, so Brooks spoke to him by phone.
The brother told him that he and the suspect dated for several years but she had moved out of the house a few days before and took all of her possessions with her.
The neighbor said the suspect had been staying with her until she kicked her out that day and that’s when she and three others went over to her ex-boyfriend’s house.
•There were three unattended deaths at homes in the county last week.
