An Athens man was arrested last week on family violence and other charges in two separate incidents.
Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 48, was charged with criminal trespass family violence and another count of criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
In the first incident on Feb. 9, Officer Austin Shubert was dispatched to Jack Sharp Road regrading a male (Bryant) under the influence of drugs at a residence there. Bryant had previously received a criminal trespass warning for the residence, according to the report. Shubert found Bryant behind the residence where he resisted the officer’s commands and had to be forcibly taken into custody. Bryant was in possession of two knives. He was placed in the back of Shubert’s patrol car. The complainant said she has had multiple problems with Bryant and his drug use. She stated Bryant came to her residence that day asking to borrow a firearm because someone shot at him. She stated Bryant was "messed up" on drugs and acting crazy. He was transported to jail and charged with criminal trespass.
In the second incident on Feb. 11, Officer Daniel Martin was dispatched to Della Slaton Road regarding Bryant being disorderly and breaking car windows after he was just released from the detention center hours earlier. Martin found Bryant standing in the yard holding a 2’ x 4’ board about 2 feet long. He dropped the board when Martin instructed him to do so. The victim said she and Bryant are in a relationship and that he lives with her. She said she picked him up from jail that day and that on the way home he kicked the windshield of her Honda Accord, causing it to shatter. He also hit the car with the board, causing more damage to the car. While handcuffing Bryant, Martin found a kitchen knife in his pocket.
In another arrest, Troy Lee Wood, 41, of Commerce, was charged with loitering, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy was on Hwy. 98 West near the Valero and Midway businesses looking for Wood for outstanding warrants for assault and criminal damage to property when he spotted Wood’s VW Cabriolet parked at the gas pumps at Valero. Wood got out of the vehicle and submitted to arrest. He then reportedly voluntarily stated that he had “dope” on his person. He said it was “meth” but that he didn’t have any needles. The “dope” was found in a Tylenol container that had been wrapped in black electrical tape.
The material field tested positive for methamphetamine. Wood was arrested for an earlier incident in which he reportedly took a baseball bat to a car containing his former girlfriend and a man at her home on Jones Chapel Shiloh Road on Feb. 8. The victims met with officers at Shiloh Baptist Church where they told them that they arrived at her residence in her Ford Escape where Wood confronted them and began hitting the SUV with a baseball bat, breaking out the driver’s side window. She said her companion pushed her down while this was going on, covering her with his body. The male victim was bleeding from a wound with a large knot on his cheek.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•James Thomas Carter, Jr., 40, Gainesville, battery family violence.
•Dedrick Raytran Davenport, 43, Athens, failure to appear.
•William Blaine Epps, 38, homeless, violation of family violence order.
•Jeffrey C. Jones, 50, Athens, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (two counts), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
•Autumn Denise West, 39, Danielsville, bond revoked.
•William Tracy Whaley, Jr., 31, Athens, failure to appear and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and makes a false report.
•Morton McLaughlin Wiggins, 36, Colbert, probation hold and two counts of felony theft by taking.
•Derek Ezra Burdette, 28, Danielsville, hold for Banks County.
•April Campbell, 35, Athens, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
•Kentavious Ileak Carter, 21, Hull, DUI/drugs, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•Carolos Mauricio Chevez-Martinez, 34, Demorest, driving without a valid license.
•Jimmy Charles Ellis, 61, Hull, DUI/alcohol ad speeding. (GSP)
•Colby Syniard Hart, 19, Royston, battery family violence.
•Abel Hernandez, Jr., 39, Watkinsville, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and two counts of aggravated assault.
•Justin Tyler Peek, 22, Carlton, adult restraint law seatbelt, DUI/drugs and speeding. (GSP)
•Austin Lee Robinson, 23, Comer, theft by shoplifting and two counts of probation violation.
•Roy Melvin Self, Jr., 50, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Stephanie Karen Waite, 24, Colbert, failure to appear and a probation violation.
•Helena Joy Arnold, 41, Danielsville, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, adult seatbelt violation and two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Terry Donald Bailey, 35, Athens, battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence.
•Jermaine Michael Brown, 41, Hull, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
