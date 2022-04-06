An Athens man was arrested after a report of him being passed out in a driveway.
Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 48, was charged with one count of criminal trespass.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to Jack Sharp Road regarding a man wearing a blue shirt passed out in a driveway about 6 p.m. on March 29.
He found a man (Bryant) matching the description walking behind the residence and recognized him as having criminally trespassed at the residence previously and noted that he had arrested him recently for trespassing in the same area.
Bryant was taken into custody without incident and located a large kitchen knife in the right side of his pants. Shubert noted that his behavior suggested he was under the influence of drugs.
In another incident, Jennifer Marie Power, 56, of Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass and false imprisonment after Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to South Third Street in Colbert about a woman trespassing on private property on April 2. While on the way, Bennett was informed by dispatch that Power was blocking her stepson and ex-husband from leaving the driveway and that she had been issued a three-month criminal trespass warning in February.
Bennett found Power standing in the driveway next to her car blocking the exit of the driveway.
When he got out, Power began to yell about a TV, a coin collection and a birth certificate. Bennett told her to lower her voice and wait next to his patrol car while he spoke with the residents. They said she came over yelling about a TV and a coin collection. They said they asked her to leave multiple times, but she refused and began to yell so loudly that they feared what she would do, so they called 911.
Other incidents on file last week included:
•A woman on Garnett Ward Road reported that her boyfriend had locked her out of the camper that they lived in about 4:30 a.m. on March 30. Deputy Xavier Duncan found the woman sitting on the back of an old truck near the camper and wrapped in a blanket with two small bags of clothing and a pillow. She said her boyfriend forced her to leave the camper because he suspected her of cheating on him, but she denied this.
Duncan allowed her to sit in the back of his patrol car to get warm while he spoke with the boyfriend. The boyfriend told him that she had been flirting with one of co-workers and he didn’t want that to go on in front of his child (who was also inside the camper). Duncan explained that he could not evict her as it was also her residence without going through the eviction process and that she would be allowed to stay.
She said that she would rather be dropped off at the Golden Pantry in Danielsville anyway since the camper did not have heat or hot water. The report was forward to DFACS since a child is known to be living there without hot water or heat.
•An ATV was stolen from a home on O’Kelley Road on March 31.
•The American Red Cross was called in to assist a woman on Hwy. 172 in Colbert after her house burned shortly before 10 a.m., April 2. Comer and Colbert volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
•A woman on Williams Wilson Road reported her 15-year-old daughter missing after she didn’t get off the school bus on April 1. She said she got on the school bus that morning to go to the high school but did not get off that afternoon. The bus driver said she was not on the bus in the afternoon. The girl has also run away previously, according to the report. She was entered into the GCIC as missing.
•A woman on Hwy. 172 reported that someone left four chainsaws on her property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.