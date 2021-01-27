An Athens man was arrested last week following a domestic incident on Hwy. 29 South.
Trey Lernard Davis, 27, was arrested on first-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, two counts of battery family violence and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Deputy Mason Bennett found Davis on the front porch waiting for him when he arrived. Once Sgt. Mark Goodson arrived, Bennett went inside with the victim and her young daughter.
The woman said when Davis came home, an argument started and he grabbed her by the arm, causing a small cut under her ar. Once her daughter heard the argument, she reportedly came around the corner yelling at Davis to get off her mother and Davis grabbed her side, causing large scratches on her.
Davis said when he came home, the woman was mad, asking him where he had been and grabbed his face. It was noted that he had no marks on his face.
Davis broke free as he was being handcuffed and tried to retreat into the house. He was eventually tackled, first by Bennett and he continued to fight, so he was tackled by three officers. He was eventually brought under control and handcuffed. As he was being searched for weapons, Bennett heard the woman shout for Davis to give her her gun back. Bennett then found a handgun in Davis’s pants pocket. Once placed in the patrol car, he continued to yell and said he wasn’t going to let Bennett take him to jail.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A woman on Friendship Church Road reported that a Fed Ex driver ran over her 5-year-old pit bull named Red. She was advised that the dog’s death was a civil matter and that a report would be done with information from her and the driver.
•A Rose Hill Drive resident reported a dispute with a neighboring property owner. The person said the neighbor, who goes by the nickname of “Shrimp” has large amounts of trash and junk vehicles on his property. The complainant spoke with “Shrimp” about possible illegal dumping and Shrimp allegedly threatened them with bodily harm. Code enforcement was notified of the potential violations and was to follow up on the situation.
•A man on Willis Glenn Road reported that his son grabbed him and slapped him on his head with an open hand during an argument. The son also threw items all around the house, including his father’s cell phone, which had hit the floor and broken. He also threw his father’s keys into the woods. The son left on foot prior to Deputy Christian Sisk’s arrival.
•A woman on 9th Street in Carlton reported that someone tried to steal a bicycle, but dropped it in the yard at the property line. The woman said the person, who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans, had run into the woods. She also stated that the subject did get into the house through the back door, but nothing appeared to be missing. The incident remains under investigation.
