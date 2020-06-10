An Athens man was charged with kidnapping after he reportedly took his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year old child from a neighbor’s home without her permission.
Brian Keith Dixon, 26, was charged with one count of kidnapping. He remains in the Madison County Jail on a $22,100 bond.
Deputy Derek Shelton was dispatched to Peachtree Street on June 5 regarding a possible child abduction.
According to Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton, Dixon took the boy while he was playing at a neighbor’s home. The child’s mother saw Dixon take her son into the woods and called 911. Patton said Dixon has no legal rights to the child and is reportedly not the child’s father.
Patton said Dixon was located with the child in the woods about 45 minutes later and the child appeared unharmed.
