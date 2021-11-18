An Athens man was arrested last week for the May 2020 sexual assault of a 21-year-old special needs man after an investigation, including DNA results, was completed.
Javier Marrero-Pando, 52, was charged with aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment, exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person and three counts of aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against person’s will. He is being held without bond.
The incident was reported by the victim’s mother on May 22, 2020. She and other family members said the victim at first said he had been beaten up in the woods near their home, but upon further questioning admitted that he had been sexually assaulted by a male who told him he had been watching him for a while. He said the male approached him that day and forced him into the woods, hit him several times in the back and then forced him to the ground where he was assaulted.
