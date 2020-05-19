An Athens man fishing in Seagraves Lake in western Madison County drowned May 12 shortly after 7:30 p.m.
According to Madison County Coroner Julie Harrison, Willie Andrea Howard, 48, was fishing alone in a jon boat when the boat began sinking. Howard called out for help, and two men swam into the lake trying to rescue Howard. But they couldn’t reach him in time.
The Elbert County Dive Team was called in to assist Madison County Rescue in the recovery of the body. His body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.
