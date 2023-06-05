An Athens man faces charges after he attempted to flee from Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel on a dirt bike.
On Wednesday, May 31, Cpl. Joshua Rice attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the dirt bike driver when he observed the driver not wearing a helmet and not having a tag on the dirt bike.
The driver was traveling on Hwy. 29 S, Danielsville, at a slower than usual speed impeding the flow of traffic.
When Rice activated his siren the driver, Allen Lester Williams, 33, Nellie B. Avenue, Athens, failed to stop, made turns without using a hand signal to indicate his turn since the dirt bike was not equipped with turn signals and at one point drove on the sidewalk.
Williams faces charges of driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, no helmet (motorcycle) and no valid insurance.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Mandy Marie Bales, 39, West 1st Avenue, Colbert, probation violation.
•Carly O’Neal Fields, 31, Della Slayton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Stephanie Devona Golden, 34, Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled person/elder person and financial transaction card theft.
•Chasity Leigh Gresham, 28, Maria Circle, Jefferson, forgery and probation violation.
•Brandon James Grimes, 33, Fred Goss Road, Danielsville, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation hold after a complaint was received about someone lying in the middle of McCary Dodd Road, Danielsville, near the bridge.
•Hunter Lane Hansford, 28, Hwy. 29 S, Colbert, probation violation.
•Valerie Paige Maney, 49, Tugaloo Heights Circle, Lavonia, probation violation.
•David Lee McElroy, 53, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, disorderly conduct, impeding traffic flow and pedestrian under the influence.
•Kareem Jonathan Moon, 41, Dotson Road, Statham, aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats and acts.
•Brittany Amanda Peart, 36,, Penfield Road, Greensboro, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Alexander Michael Pierce, 36, Della Slayton Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Joseph Edward Powell, 40, Bulldog Inn, Athens, probation violation.
•Johnathan Tristan Allen, 17, Pitts Chapel Road, Newborn, driving without deadlights when required, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to obey a traffic control device and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Toni Diane Firster, 51, Manor Oak Lane, Buford, was charged with theft by shoplifting at Ingles, Hwyl 29 South, Hull.
•Crystal Garrett, 41, Treadwell Bridge Road, Bogart, hold for Oconee County.
•Tiffany Roseann Goodson, 42, Swamp Guinea Road, Colbert, U.S. Marshals.
•Heather Deann McEntire, 32, West 1st Avenue, Colbert, was charged with battery after she reportedly assaulted a female at a home on Jones Mathews Road, Danielsvillle.
•Michael Paul Smith, 35, Brookside Drive, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Joseph Byron Thomas, 63, Duncan Swindle Road, Commerce, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children.
