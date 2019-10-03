An Athens man faces multiple charges after a domestic incident in Hull Sept. 24 in which he hit a young child in the lower back, then fled the scene and was apprehended for driving under the influence.
Ricardo Espinoza Arellano, 29, was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, simply battery under the family violence act, DUI, open container violation and driving while unlicensed.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Arrellano traveled to Tranquility Mobile Home part and demanded that his ex-wife let him see his children. The woman said that as she held her child, Arellano tried to strike her twice and her child let out a loud shriek as she attempted to dodge his attack. The victim said she believed her ex-husband struck the child at this time. She said that while her ex-husband was striking her, he said, “I always wanted to do that,” and, “I don’t care about her (the child).” He then left the scene. The responding officer observed bruising on the child’s lower back.
Arellano was then stopped on Old Elberton Road after the incident and observed to have red, blood-shot, watery eyes while smelling like alcohol. He also didn’t have a license. Arellano was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.
