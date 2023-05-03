An Athens man faces numerous drug charges in Madison County.
Brian Keith Martin, 37, Gran Ellen Drive, Athens, faces charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, or sale of a counterfeit substance and two counts of sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Charles Adrian Armor, 38, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of probation violation when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle due to warrants out of Madison County.
•Jesus Elilano Arreola, 20, Benton Road, Carlton, was charged with terroristic threats and acts when officers responded to a home on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where a person with a gun was reported.
•Robert Cody Ashworth, 37, Pine Street, Danielsville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
•Greg Blandin-Murillo, 19, Charles Hart Road, Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle for speeding 77 mph in a 45-mph speed zone on Hwy. 72, Colbert.
•James Wayne Dockery, 44, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal when his vehicle was stopped on Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville.
•Trellis Sintel Foote, 41, Alberta Drive, Colbert, was arrested at his home where search warrants were completed and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Lucy Cassandra Hand, 33, New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) when she was involved in a domestic dispute with her child’s father.
•Matthews Kyle Kytle, 33, Tommy James Road, Hull, faces charges of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA following a domestic dispute with his nephew who attacked him with a bat he obtained when his nephew prevented him from entering his residence.
•Daniel John Lander, 31, Luther Burton Road, Elberton, hold for Hall County.
•Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was charged with public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when officers responded to Danielsville Golden Pantry where a suspicious male was reported hanging around an employee who was outside working around the gas pumps.
•Aselann Dayorion McWhoter, 19, Hwy. 72, Colbert, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding (26-35 miles over), violation of window tint law and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jonte Damonz Pope Jr., 20, West Broad Street, Athens, in for court.
•Michael Brian Stephenson, 43, Andy Court, Commerce, probation violation.
•Francisco Javier Chavez-Gonzalez, 37, Pineview Lane, Hartwell, faces charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, following too closely and hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident after he hit another vehicle on Hwy. 172 at Hwy. 72, Danielsville and left the scene.
•Jeffrey Lee Clark, 69, Floyd Road, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, mirrors violation and open container in vehicle.
•Yair Osorio Dita, 19, Village Road, Elberton, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – drugs and speeding (26-35 miles over).
•Peter Clark Johnson, 43, Cotton Road, Winterville, was charged with DUI – alcohol and taillights required when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle for reckless driving on Hwy. 29 at Same Groves Street. Danielsville.
•Savannah Dixie Morris, 26, Whit Davis Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Neil Delane Pruitt, 64, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, failure to appear.
•Raffeal Oquando Rucker, 31, Spring Valley Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Joshua Eugene Smith, 18, Seymour Avenue, Bowman, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Russell Korey Smith, 38, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, probation violation.
