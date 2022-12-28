A 26-year-old man was arrested last week for alleged sex crimes.
Alexis Emilio Saldana, Athens, was charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A 26-year-old man was arrested last week for alleged sex crimes.
Alexis Emilio Saldana, Athens, was charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
In a separate incident, a Colbert man was arrested after approaching a safety checkpoint on Moon’s Grove Church Road, then turning around and fleeing officers.
Henry Curtis Hanley, 49, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper backing and no turn signal. Officer Austin Shubert said he observed Hanley “straddling the center line.” He said Hanley was “profusely sweating with bloodshot, watery eyes and constricted pupils.”
Other arrests reported last week by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office include:
•Matthew Joseph-Waye Pritchett, 34, Danielsville, was charged with criminal trespass after allegedly damaging items at a McCannon Morris Road residence.
•Terry Donald Bailey, 36, Athens, probation violation.
•Glenda Ann Suits, Hull, was charged with disorderly house after an overdose call Dec. 24 at a Glenn Carrie Road residence where overdoses were reported in May, October and November.
•David Shamar Burgess, Jr., 30, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing, reckless driving, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Brandon Lamar Grant, 28, Hull, probation violation.
•Lisa Ann Holland, 41, Hull, theft by taking.
•Thomas Jason Melton, 52, Colbert, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Charles Daniel Orr, 40, Royston, driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs not in original container and DUI.
•Shelby Leigh Parks, 29, Elberton, DUI, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and speeding.
•Roger Dale Strickland, 50, Colbert, probation violation.
•John Marcus Wood, 51, Hull, probation violation.
•Zachry Daniel Bryson, 30, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Tevin Terrell Cooper, 28, Statham, terroristic threats and acts and simple battery.
•Christy Lynn Fitzpatrick, 35, Hull, giving false information to law officers and two counts of theft by taking.
•Kady Fricke, 19, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Jackson Holmes, 28, Dewy Rose, driving while license suspended and permitting unlicensed driver to drive.
•Eric Alonzo Martinez-Tellez, 29, Norcross, driving without a valid license and expired tag or decal.
•Christopher Bobby Swaim, 45, Danielsville, hold for Jackson County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.