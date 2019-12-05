An Athens man was arrested after a slow speed chase that began on Hwy. 29 North near Glenn Carrie Road.
Roberto Eduardo Huato, 24, was charged with drugs not in original container, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
On Nov. 30, Cpl. Zach Brooks got a call from Sgt. Daniel Martin regarding Huato, who was wanted on felony failure to appear on multiple charges.
Sgt. Martin said he was speaking with a bondswoman who was following Huato into Madison County. The bondswoman said Huato was driving a blue truck hauling a trailer. The officers discussed that Huato was known to have violent tendencies and normally flees from law enforcement.
They and other officers made contact with Huato’s truck in the area of Glenn Carrie Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling northbound on Hwy. 29. Six officers began to pursue the truck and trailer, which turned right onto Piedmont Road and then right onto Briarwood Drive and Ivywood Drive where it came to a stop in a driveway. Officers approached the vehicle with weapons drawn and removed Huato and his male passengers. An odor of green marijuana was coming from inside. As Huato was being placed in handcuffs he reportedly said “they are my workers and they didn’t do anything, I did it.”
Marijuana, pills and a crystal-like substance were found in the truck and Huato said it was all his. The passengers were released.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Bradley Martin Blocher, 21, of Athens, was charged with reckless driving and speeding.
On Nov. 29, Cpl. Zach Brooks was on patrol on Hwy. 106 South near Neese Commerce Road when he saw a blue Subaru top the hill at a high rate of speed which he confirmed was 95 mph with his radar. He conducted a traffic stop on the car, which had Pennsylvania license plates. Blocher was arrested and taken to jail. His female passenger was allowed to drive the vehicle from the scene.
•Scottie Deon Hillsman, 29, of Athens, was charged with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender. On Nov. 28 about 10 p.m., Deputy Gabe Dalton was on patrol near Adams Clarke Road when he spotted a maroon 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee which failed to stop at a stop sign at Hwy. 106.
He pulled the Jeep over and determined that he had two women and Hillsman as passengers. Dalton noted that he had recently received intelligence that Hillsman was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the county.
Dalton spoke with the driver outside the vehicle and informed him of this and the driver admitted that he knew this to be true. One of the female passengers said Hillsman pushed the gun behind her and she was not trying to get into trouble. No illegal drugs were found inside the vehicle, however a pistol and ammunition were found. HIllsman admitted the gun was his and said he planned to trade it for drugs in Athens. He was arrested and the others were allowed to leave.
•Daniel Lee Hale, 41, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Jacob Glenn McCannon, 21, Athens, hold for other county.
•Justin Lee Neese, 44, Colbert, probation violation.
•Kenneth Eugene Ross, 50, Canon, probation violation.
•James Phillip Seagraves, 44, Athens, probation violation.
•Mary Angenette Smith, 54, Athens, probation violation.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 23, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jeffery Devonte Allen, 23, Hull, failure to appear.
•Catherine Marie Bruce, 53, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked and lighted headlights required at certain times.
•Vietny Del Chironos-Manzanillo, 44, Gainesville, driving without a valid license.
•Loyd Kenneth Dalton, 48, Hartwell, hold for Elbert County.
•Brian Knox Duffell, 28, Danielsville, five counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Erik Jovan Johnson, 37, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, turning position; signal required and windshield or windshield wipers violation.
•Jon-Michael Jones, 37, Canon, DUI/alcohol.
•Jerel Lenor Lyle, 28, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Cole Joseph Ring, 28, Hull, distracted driving, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and littering highway.
•Rainy Sky Sullivan, 27, Danielsville, aggravated assault and third degree cruelty to children.
•Stormy Lenay Sullivan, 30, Danielsville, criminal trespass.
