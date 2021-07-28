An Athens man was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges including assault on a police officer and fleeing from a police officer.
Timothy Demond Carruth was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 25 years, with the first 18 years to be served in confinement, and to pay $5,000 in fines, on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal attempt to commit a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges of DUI (drugs), hit and run, aggressive driving, driving without a license, obstruction of an officer, improper driving on divided highway, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to report an accident were dismissed.
In other action, Ronald Carter Slack, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 20 years, with the first seven years to be served in confinement and the remainder served on probation, and to pay $2,500 in fines, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (reduced from trafficking in methamphetamine).
Other recent cases adjudicated in superior court included:
•Samuel Christian Caughman, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a pay a $350 fine on a charge of criminal trespass. Charges of aggravated assault and battery family violence were dismissed.
•Fredrick Antonio Appling, of Colbert, had his charges of four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon dismissed by Judge Phelps because the defendant is deceased.
•James Blake Norton, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months, with the first 60 days to be served in confinement and pay a $350 fine on a charge of violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Jamal Rashad Stone, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce (reduced from possession of marijuana with intent to distribute).
•Travis Blake Hill, of Hartwell was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended. A charge of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor was dismissed.
•Joshua Wade Williamson, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 92 days in confinement on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of an officer and failure to maintain lane. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence were dismissed.
•Ted Steven Williams, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Keith Edward Brady, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of obstruction of officers (reduced from hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal).
•Quartez Jaquan Clark, of Athens, had his charge of felony theft by taking moved to the dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom for two years. If Clark is not arrested during that time and has no contact with the victim, the case will be dismissed. The primary culprit for the theft was prosecuted in juvenile court.
•Corey Dementrius Gresham, of Lexington, has his charges of two counts of aggravated assault moved to the dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant is being held in pre-trial detention in Butts County for a case pending in U.S. District Court.
•Meredith Nicole Ethridge, of Monroe, had her charge of identity theft fraud dismissed by Judge Malcom because she is deceased.
•Lila Crystal Fox, of Watkinsville, had her charge of theft by shoplifting dismissed by Judge Phelps because the defendant is deceased.
•John M. Honea, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years of probation on a charge of simple battery. Charges of criminal trespass and battery were dismissed.
•Bobby Dawayne Cordell, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine, use of license plate to conceal and speeding. Charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, failure to carry a license and three counts of possession of drug related objects were dismissed. Cordell was also sentenced by Phelps to serve 12 months and pay a $250 fine on charges of fourth degree forgery and theft by taking. A charge of felony theft by receiving stolen property was dismissed.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of violation of a family violence order.
•David Holder, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Robbie Lee Gunter, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 120 days of confinement for obstruction of an officer, with credit for time served.
•Christopher Lee Porterfield, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation for theft by taking.
•Russell Edmund Armistead, of Ball Ground, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months and pay a $100 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from simple battery family violence).
•Emory Dentavious Demontan Simmons, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years of probation on charges of eight counts of entering auto and 12 counts of felony theft by taking.
•Jeremy Tyrone Howard, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years, with the first 180 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, on charges of DUI/less safe/drugs. Charges of possession of drug-related objects, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, driving with improper registration and no proof of insurance were dismissed.
