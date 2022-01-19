An Athens man was sentenced to jail in Madison County Superior Court recently on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Marcus Lyle Hathcock was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 20 years, with the first 12 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $200,000 fine on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction of officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 15 year of probation concurrently with other sentences on a charge of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
Other cases recently adjudicated in superior court included:
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 20 years, with the first 30 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, and to pay a $500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault, family violence. Charges of robbery by force and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children were dismissed. He was also sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery. Charges of battery and third-degree cruelty to children were dismissed in that case. On a third case, Thomas was sentenced to serve five years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, failure to yield and criminal damage to property in the second degree. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and speeding were dismissed.
•Perry Whitfield Wilson, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve six years, with the first two years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on charges of second degree burglary and theft by taking.
•Elizabeth Suzanne Jordan, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 30 days in confinement on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Bobby Ellis Bales, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 60 days of confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Damond Ladean Hewell, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of confinement on charges of entering an automobile and theft by taking. He was also sentenced to serve three years of confinement, concurrently with the previous case, on a charge of theft by taking. A charge of obstruction of an officer was dismissed.
•George Clay Sears, of Danielsville, had his charge of criminal trespass-family violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom “in the interest of judicial economy.” The case will be dismissed after 12 months if the defendant has no further arrests.
•Sidney Edwin Fritts, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to pay a $500 fine on a charge of speeding. Charges of DUI/alcohol/less safe and failure to carry license were dismissed.
•Stacey Allen Jackson, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve six years of probation on a charge of felony theft by taking.
•Christy Amenitha Barnett, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 10 days, suspended upon the payment of a $250 fine, on a charge of disorderly conduct. A charge of terroristic threats was dismissed.
•Venessa Lynn Haley, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve three years of probation and pay a $100 fine on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Heather Leanne Allred, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 30 days of confinement on a charge of disorderly conduct.
•Joseph Desmonde Baughns, of Hull, had his charge of hindering an emergency phone call moved to the dead docket by Judge Wasserman because the defendant is currently in pretrial confinement in Clarke County on a murder charge and it is “not in the interest of judicial economy” to proceed with the case.
•Omar Martinez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a window tint violation. A charge of driving while license suspended or revoked was dismissed.
•Jason Michael Folger, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 24 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on charges of battery family violence and obstruction of officers.
•William Brent Swilling, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve six months of confinement for giving false information to a law enforcement officer. He was also sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve six months of confinement for giving false information to a law enforcement officer and public drunkenness.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 10 years, with the first two years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $250 fine felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and entering auto. A charge of pedestrian under the influence was dismissed.
•Dustin Charles Chitwood, of Anderson, SC, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years, with the first 60 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $250 fine on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related objects.
