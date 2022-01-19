An Athens woman was arrested last week following a domestic dispute with her sister on Brittany Pointe Drive.
Taira Rakalle Goss, 23, was charged with battery family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
While en route, officers were advised that one of the sisters had a knife and that the other left walking toward Foote McClellan Road.
An officer found the other sister crying in the middle of the road and said that her sister had cut her with a knife.
She was bleeding heavily from her thumb. She also had an injury to her head and a bite mark under her arm. Goss’s small son witnessed the altercation, according to the report.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Randy Cleve Baker, 40, Danielsville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Ryan Cole Blalock, 30, Colbert, failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
•Preston Chadwick Burkhalter, 34, Danielsville, battery family violence.
•Cedric Cook, 38, Baker, LA, felony third-degree forgery, marijuana possession less than an ounce and will obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Anthony Ivan Gaona, 17, Hull, consumption of alcohol by a minor and disorderly conduct.
•Damian Dewayne Gordon, 33, Winder, DUI/multiple substances and open container.
•Arlinza Mobley Jr., 51, Bogart, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, seatbelt violation and too fast for conditions. (GSP)
•Joe William Sorrow, Jr., 59, Bowman, three counts of probation violation.
•Michael Staton, 62, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with no license on person, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
•Joshua Antoine Daniel, 29, Athens, battery family violence, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, simple battery and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Steven Ray Gibson, 42, Hoschton, hold for Jackson County.
•Jill Elizabeth Mendoze-Benitez, 42, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Shannon Dwayne Turpin 44, Danielsville, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, littering, no insurance, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, tail lights required and felony tampering with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.