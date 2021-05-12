An Athens woman was arrested last week on family violence charges.
Farah Fabiola Vijil, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, battery family violence and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Deputy Will Townsend was dispatched to a Hwy. 29 South home for a domestic dispute involving children. The father of the children said the altercation began when the kids were eating dinner and made a mess with their rice and their mother (Vijil) went over and hit the youngest son on the back with her hand. When he told her not to hit the child, he said she went into the kitchen and grabbed a large knife and proceeded to chase him (father) through the house and out into the garage.
He told Townsend he was finally able to grab her wrist and get the knife away from her and throw it. Vijil then ran back inside, grabbed the kids and locked herself and them into a bedroom, refusing to come out until just before the deputy arrived.
Vijil did not speak English and her brother-in-law attempted to translate for him, but she refused to tell him anything or acknowledge what had happened.
The father said previous incidents had taken place in Clarke County but that Vijil had never been arrested.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•The Red Cross was called in to assist a family on Hickory Hills Road after their home caught fire at 6:53 a.m., May 8. Everyone was able to get out of the house. Collins, Comer, Danielsville and Shiloh volunteer fire departments responded.
•A woman complained of head and back pain after an accident on Hwy. 72 at 2:30 p.m., May 6. The driver of the other vehicle fed the scene.
•A man suffered a head injury in an accident on Adams Clarke Road in Commerce at 4:24 p.m., May 3.
•A man on Johnny McElroy Road reported that his toolbox had been stolen from an outbuilding behind his residence.
•A tractor trailer got stuck on the CSX railway on May 7 about 11 a.m. CSX was notified. A train was present but no impact was made. A wrecker was called and the vehicle removed and crossing guards repaired.
•A child on Short Seagraves Road reportedly emailed her teacher for help, prompting a welfare check at her home by Deputy Derek Shelton. Shelton spoke with the child’s guardian who said the child sent the email that morning because she missed the bus and she was angry because her uncle threatened to take down her bedroom door. She said that the child has been missing the bus and not going to school frequently along with acting out and breaking items. DFACS was contacted about counseling for the child and family and the guardian was advised to call the sheriff’s office if needed to file further complaints against the child.
•A mailbox was reportedly stolen on Horace Reed Road last week.
•A woman on Foote McClellan Road reported that her daughter was being threatened over Tik Tok by another female student at Colbert Elementary. She was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and it was suggested she contact Colbert Elementary to change any class scheduling and notify them of the issue.
•Three juvenile males were arrested after they reportedly hit at least four vehicles with rocks on Hwy. 98 near Chandler and Furnace Creek roads Sunday morning around 10 a.m. Windshields were shattered and several people received superficial injuries from the broken glass. One driver, after his Mini Cooper was struck, turned around and returned to the area where he observed three white males in their mid-teens run out into the road, collect pieces of rocks and then run to the north side of Hwy. 98. Debris from rocks was observed at an address on Hwy. 98 leading to the subsequent identification of the three juvenile offenders. The offenders were later released to their respective guardians.
