An Athens woman was charged after reportedly hitting another female after the woman got in her face during a dispute.
Nora Louise Shaw, 68, Williams Drive, Athens, was charged August 3, with battery, cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call when MCSO deputies responded to a home on Holman Autry Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute involving two females was reported.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A BMB Group Inc., East Jones Chapel Road, Danielsville, employee reported Aug. 1, that two men came into her business and advised they needed to get some items out of a car that was inside an adjoining business. She stated when the men left her and another employee found a roll-up garage door on the rear of the business had been forced up, causing damaged estimated at $2,000.
•MCSO deputy Will Townsend reported he responded Tuesday, Aug. 2, to a home on Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, where a man reported his daughter had run away from home while he was at work.
•On August 2 a man on Wolf Creek Trail, Hull, reported a Jackson Electric Membership Corporation employee sprayed a herbicide on his grass and some of his plants and when his dog started barking at the man he sprayed his dog with the herbicide and he was worried about the dog.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass was reported Aug. 2 at a Farm Road, Colbert, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her son was reported.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported Aug. 2 he responded to an Esco Road, Comer, residence, where a man reported his 6x12 utility trailer had been stolen from in front of his residence.
•On Tuesday, August 2, a woman reported her “soon-to-be” ex-husband had their son at his home on A.C. Carey Road, Danielsville, and he would not let her talk to him by phone. She said her ex is not supposed to prevent her from being able to talk to her son by phone at any time per court orders.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported he responded to Duckworth-Brown Road, Carlton Aug. 2, in regards to a boat that was recovered from a theft incident out of Oglethorpe County.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported Aug. 2 at a home on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where an elderly female, who possibly has dementia, had gotten upset and hit her granddaughter and great-grandson.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt reported Wednesday, Aug. 3, he responded to a home on Farm Road, Colbert, where a fight had occurred and one of the individuals involved was bleeding from the head.
•On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Deputy Joshua Epps reported responding to Hwy. 29 South, Danielsville, near Ingles where a female was reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway. It was determined the female was a diabetic. Madison County EMS personnel arrived on the scene and began treatment. The woman’s family arrived on the scene to drive her home.
•Criminal trespass was reported Aug. 3 at a home n Hwy. 72 West, Danielsville, where a woman reported a domestic dispute involving a male she has a no-contact order against. She said she believed the man was trying to take her and her friend and “sell them into sex trafficking.”
•A woman went to the MCSO on Aug. 4 to report an accident with a deer on Hwy. 172 at Royd Woods Road, Comer, that caused minor damage to her vehicle.
•On Thursday, August 4, a man told Deputy Joshua Epps he had been assaulted at a home on Stone Stewart Road, Hull, where another man struck in the back of the head with a hammer.
•Simple battery was reported on Brush Creek Road, Colbert, on August 4, where a female reported a co-worker put GHB in her drink causing her to get sick and have to seek medical treatment.
•On Friday, August 5, a woman told Sgt. Mark Goodson her ex-boyfriend made threats to blow up or shoot up her place of employment, Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, after her manager told him he could not speak to her while she was at work.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper passing in a no-passing zone and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 106 at Hwy. 29, Hull, where he attempted to perform a traffic stop on the driver of a Honda Accord Aug 5. The driver fled and entered into Athens-Clarke County.
•A man on Piedmont Road, Hull, reported Saturday, August 6, he let his dog into the fenced in back yard and approximately 2 ½ hours later the dog was missing.
•Deputy Andrew Bray reported August 6 he responded to a home on Hardman Road, Colbert, where a man reported the driver’s side window on his truck had been broken out.
•On August 6 a man told Lt. Justin Hanley a deer stand had been stolen off hunting property on Hwy. 72 East, Carlton.
•A Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, resident, told Cpl. Joshua Rice that she was the laundromat in Hull Aug. 6 when a handgun was taken from her vehicle.
•A woman at a Crawford W. Long Street, Danielsville, residence, told Deputy Devin Dorsey when she and her son returned to her home they found the back door and screen door open.
•On Saturday, Aug. 6, a driver’s safety check point was conducted on Sanford Road at Nowhere Road, Nicholson. Approximately 40 vehicles were checked, no arrests were made and no citations were issued.
•A man at a Francis Hill Road, Comer, reported a vicious dog. He advised Deputy Cody Swagger when he reached under the bed to get the dog to go outside to the bathroom the dog bit him on both his hands. Madison County EMS personnel transported the man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
•On Sunday, August 7, MCSO personnel responded to a home on Ferndale Court, Hull, where a woman who started a physical domestic dispute was reportedly bleeding from the head. Madison County EMS transported the woman for treatment.
•A man told Deputy Gary Floyd on August 6 a female he entered into an agreement with for her to buy Bitcoin for him was now controlling his email account.
•On August 6 simple battery – FVA was reported at a Hannah Heights Trail, Hull, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•On Sunday, August 7, around 2 p.m. an illegal burn was reported on Lexington Road, Carlton.
•Criminal trespass was reported August 7 at a Grady Lane, Danielsville, residence where a domestic dispute was reported.
•Aggravated assault – FVA and cruelty to children was reported at a home on Ninth Street, Carlton, on August 7, where a female reported being assaulted by her boyfriend.
•Deputy Mason Bennett reported August 7 he responded to a home on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, where a runaway juvenile from Hall County was located.
