An Athens woman was arrested last week after she picked a fight with another woman.
Shardee Kamesha Collins, 26, of Athens, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct by officer Gary Floyd last week after he was dispatched to a home on Spratlin Mill Road about a domestic dispute.
Floyd spoke with Collins who said she and another woman got into a verbal fight and at some point in the conversation, she told the other woman that she was going to “whoop you’re &^*” and that she wanted it to be a one on one fight.
She said she then drove to the other woman’s home and the two proceeded to square off on the highway. A male witness said that Collins had a tool in her hand and waved it around, so he stepped in between the women and knocked the tool out of her hand. Collins picked it back up and punched a hole in own driver’s rear tire, then drove the vehicle into their driveway telling them she wasn’t going to leave.
Collins was seated in the driver’s seat with a bloody left hand when Floyd arrived. She refused to tell Floyd where the weapon was and he was unable to locate it. He observed that the hole in her tire had blood on it. She was arrested at that point and told Floyd she was off her anxiety meds. On the way to jail, Collins began to bang her head on the patrol car bulkhead but stopped when Floyd told her she would be charged if she broke anything in the patrol car.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Three people were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served on one of them at a grocery store on Hwy. 106 South last week, by Investigator Samuel Beard. William Thomas Escoe, Jr., 35, of Hull, was charged with driving without a valid license, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and two count of probation violation. Also arrested were Christopher Shane Young, 47, of Hull, for possession and use of drug-related objects and Latasha Ann Bishop, 33, of Hull, for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Lauren Michelle Papp, 27, of Hull, was charged with a probation violation and unlawful to hinder or obstruct official by Deputy Christian Sisk after Sisk and a trooper were dispatched to a home on Hwy. 29 South regarding a domestic disturbance. A man there said there had been an altercation between another man at the scene and the man’s girlfriend (Papp). He also said Papp had been throwing items around inside the house. The boyfriend said Papp had left the residence but the other man said she was still there. Officers did a search of the home but did not locate her. Afterwards, the witness told them that Papp was hiding under the kitchen sink. She was found and struggled with deputies, resisting being handcuffed. An unused needle and syringe were found in a pocket, according to the report.
•Nakebia Treshun Appleby, 25, of Arcade, simple assault family violence.
•Bernard Wendell Cooper, 54, Colbert, financial transaction card theft, felony identity fraud and a probation violation.
•Mitchell Justin Daniel, 38, Colbert, improper or U-turn, improper/erratic lane change, probation violation, reckless driving, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and will obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Chasity Leigh Gresham, 25, Comer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers and a probation violation.
•Jordan Chase Dove, 23, was charged with DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Anna Marie Melton, 20, homeless, probation violation.
•William Douglas Parsons, 36, Colbert, parole violation.
•Tony Franklin Scarboro, 58, Danielsville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification or info concerning a person (felony).
•Tydarius Kahlil Stowers, 21, Athens, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing on the right, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving and speeding.
•Jose Francisco Camacho-Lazano, 19, Colbert, DUI/drugs, failure to provide assistance; report accident and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Michael Scott Chambers, 40, Commerce, two counts of probation violation.
•Jeffery Shane Coker, 34, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Jason Charlie Williamson, 36, Nicholson, three counts of a probation violation and two counts of theft by taking.
•Tamika Latonya Bashirrudin, 39, Winterville, distracted driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol and open container in vehicle.
•Scott Eugene Bassett, 47, Hull, public drunkenness.
•Gary Wayne Cade, 49, Pendergrass, DUI/alcohol and littering highway.
•Chelsea Erin Cole, 26, Colbert, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.
•Willie James Flint, 58, Hull, DUI/alcohol and giving wrong signal.
•Lashunda Kayana Foster, 37, Jefferson, criminal trespass family violence.
•Silase Lee McLendon, 25, Elberton, DUI/drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Luke John Mercardante, II, 21, Hull, battery family violence.
•Isaiah Lontavis Mize, 20, Hull, distracted driving, DUI/drugs and tampering with evidence.
•Travis Lamar Parks, 36, Danielsville, probation violation. (DVPD)
•Ronnie Wayne Price, Jr., 28, Tampa, FL, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Jennifer Laure Spratlin-Adams, 37, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Samanthat Dawn Standridge, 31, Comer, simple battery.
•Jarrell Michael Swann, 28, Marietta, driving while suspended or revoked.
•Thomas Jordan Whitehead, 23, Hull, driving without a valid license, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain insurance and no helmet (motorcycle).
