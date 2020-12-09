An Athens woman was arrested on family violence charges last week.
Jane Elizabeth Harmon, 59, was charged with one count of simple battery family violence following a domestic dispute on Parsons Road.
Deputy Craig Vaughn was dispatched to a home there where he met with a man who told him that Harmon had been drinking earlier in the day and they began to argue over a card transaction that happened the day before. During this argument, Harmon allegedly picked up a small box of Turtle Wax and threw it at the man, hitting him in the head. He said Harmon has a problem with alcohol and he has been trying to get her into Advantage, but she refuses to go.
During Vaughn’s conversation with the victim, Harmon was reportedly sitting on the living room couch watching TV but acting very agitated. She kept raising her voice while the victim was speaking making it difficult to hear. She admitted to hitting the victim in the head with the Turtle Wax and was arrested at the scene.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•David Glenn Chapman, 58, Hull, probation violation.
•Marcus Jamar Dowdy, 19, Athens, driving without a valid license, DUI/multiple substances, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, marijuana possession less than one ounce, overtaking and passing generally and speeding.
•Willie Howard Gearin, 27, Statham, probation violation.
•Anguel Martinez, 34, Hull, driving without a valid license, expired or no registration or title, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and windshield and windshield wipers.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow, 35, Danielsville, crossing/state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, DUI/alcohol, failure to have license on person and failure to maintain lane. (No bond.)
•Johnny Curtis Queen, 28, Crawford, two counts of failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Derek Staton Rogers, 32, Athens, probation violation. (No bond.)
•Mark Shannon Streetman, 53, Athens, criminal trepass.
•George Brandon West, 29, Hull, battery family violence and first degree criminal damage to property.
•Charles Gregory Autry, 49, Danielsville, disorderly conduct.
•Russell Coker, 36, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to drive within a single lane and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Christopher Jamal Cooper, 28, Hull, aggravated assault, battery family violence, third degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Alan Isaac Fuentes, 18, Winterville, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and open container.
•John Bethel Gordon, 41, Danielsville, open container in vehicle and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Lonnie Dwayne Gray, 24, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, interference with custody and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Drakkar G. Jones, 32, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Will Henry Lumpkin, 52, Athens, DUI/alcohol and impeding traffic flow.
•Don Christopher Mardis, 49, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tequila Drinkard Mize, 37, Royston, DUI/multiple substances, failure to change address on driver’s license and failure to maintain lane.
•Heather Leigh Moody, 37, Colbert, theft by taking.
•Luis Alberto Sanchez, 33, Athens, driving without a valid license, improper tag display and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Tarvarious Valenta Williams, 38, Hull, driving without headlights when required, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
