An Atlanta man was arrested last week on a myriad of charges after a suspicious male was reported at the Coin Laundry on Glenn Carrie Road.
Jermaine Latrus Hamm, 38, was charged with first-degree hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, will obstruction of law enforcement officers and five counts of felony terroristic threats and acts.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to the laundromat where the female caller said a man was acting suspiciously and had followed her to her car talking to her. When Shubert arrived, the woman told him that the man (Hamm) had walked across the road to the Dollar General Store. She said the man had made her uncomfortable by following her to her car and propping his arm on the door. They then watched as Hamm came out of the store and got into a black Honda Accord. Shubert followed him and saw him fail to maintain his lane in a curve before pulling into the Blazers on Glenn Carrie Road with Shubert following him, his blue lights activated. The man then jumped out of the car and began to flee on foot with Shubert giving chase before losing sight of him.
Shubert then spoke to the female driver of the Accord who told him she got into her car at the store and Hamm had jumped into the passenger seat. She said she is familiar with Hamm and knows him to be “bad news.” She said he yelled at her to “drive the car” despite her telling him to get out. She said she drove away from the traffic stop because she was in fear for her life. She said she tried to slow down to allow Shubert to catch up to them. She appeared visibly upset and scared, Shubert noted. The woman said she did wish to press charges. Shubert noted he is familiar with Hamm from previous encounters.
A GCIC search through 911 indicated Hamm had warrants with the US Marshal's Service and with Clarke County. He was later arrested.
In another arrest, Melissa Dean Mulligan, 37, of Athens, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and with kidnapping her own son (who she does not have custody of) after she left with him in the middle of the night. (No bond.) Mulligan took her son from a cousin’s home where she was allowed to stay with the boy overnight.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Anthony Lamar Hollies, 34, Union Point, probation violation.
•Brandy Denean McLaughlin, 38, Hull, theft by taking. (No bond.)
•Brandon Jeremy Gober Vinson, 17, Hull, simple battery family violence.
•Jesse Wymbs, 69, Colbert, two counts of aggravated stalking. (No bond.)
•Edwin Cervantes, 25, of Athens, was arrested for DUI/alcohol after a suspicious vehicle was found stopped in the road with its lights on in the Hidden Falls subdivision in Hull. Cervantes had to be awakened by a deputy, who noted that he appeared confused, had to rouse him to speak with him. An open bottle of tequila was found in the vehicle.
•Kenny Chery, 24, Athens, failure to appear.
•Alexis Monique Hall, 29, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects and three counts of failure to appear.
•Roosevelt Huff, 60, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than one ounce and speeding. (GSP)
•Tiffney Salenea Huskins, 46, Danielsville, hold for Dawson County.
•Kaleb Ray Plyler, 22, Royston, first-degree felony burglary and criminal trespass.
•Cindy Ann Stamey, 48, Danielsville, hold for Banks County.
•Autumn Denise West, 39, Danielsville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Willie David Armstrong, 57, Hull, battery family violence.
•Austin Jarod Brady, 25, Colbert, probation violation.
•Austin Tanner Brown, 24, Winterville, probation violation.
•Jacquez Antavious Brown, 21, Athens, failure to appear.
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 36, Braselton, court order.
•Dustin Charles Chitwood, 25, Anderson, SC, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony theft by receiving stolen objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Cason Shane Cowart, 23, Danielsville, felony first-degree burglary, criminal trespass family violence and three counts of failure to appear.
