A man on Della Slayton Road in Comer reported that he was walking his dog down the road when a car stopped and a woman put his dog in her vehicle.
The complainant said he was able to catch up to the car and confront the “dog-knapper” who let the dog back out of the car and yelled at him that he “doesn’t need to let his dog run freely in the roadway.”
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A female employee of MedLink on Charlie Morris Road in Colbert reported a male employee was making threats towards her
•Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Walker was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 106 South, Danielsville. The people in the other vehicle involved were transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident.
•Colbert and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire on Charles Hart Road at 8:22 p.m., May 16.
•A single-wide trailer was fully involved in a blaze at Camp Halinan Road in Athens at 5:04 a.m., May 16. Hull and Neese-Sanford volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
•A woman complained of leg and neck pain after a two-vehicle accident at 4:19 p.m., May 19 on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road.
•A man went to the MCSO to report another man cut down his two 20-year-old Pompas plants without his permission at his home on Hwy. 72 in Comer.
•A man on Broad River Road in Carlton reported someone entered his truck and took his tools.
•A man reported a hit-and-run accident on Hwy. 98 at Fortson Compton Road in Danielsville. He said he was stopped behind the driver of a Ford truck waiting for the truck to turn when the driver started backing up and bumped into him before speeding off down Hwy. 98. The complainant stated he followed the truck to an address on Gunnell Road and waited for law enforcement officers to arrive.
•An injured dog, a gunshot and a vehicle speeding away were reported on Kudzu Road, Comer. No bullet wounds were found on the dog. However the dog did have an injury that appeared to be from a fight with another animal.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass were reported at a home on Woodale Street in Hull, where a domestic dispute was reported and a male had pushed a female to the ground.
•The mother of a high school student reported a possible rape that occurred at Madison County High School. The incident is under further investigation.
•A man on Northwood Circle, Colbert, reported his neighbor’s dog ran at him in a vicious manner as he was trying to get in his truck. A second dog, belonging to his neighbor, and the first dog ran at the man again as he exited his shop and the man shot one of the dogs out of self-defense.
•A traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 174 in Danielsville on a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Oglethorpe County.
•A woman on Mathis Road, Danielsville, reported she believed her “very expensive rough collie” had been stolen from her home. She stated the dog was micro chipped.
•Aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment were reported by a man on Stone Stewart Road, Hull. The man went to the MCSO and reported a possible assault with injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
