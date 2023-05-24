A man on Della Slayton Road in Comer reported that he was walking his dog down the road when a car stopped and a woman put his dog in her vehicle.

The complainant said he was able to catch up to the car and confront the “dog-knapper” who let the dog back out of the car and yelled at him that he “doesn’t need to let his dog run freely in the roadway.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.