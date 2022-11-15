Madison County wrestling head coach Richie Houston doesn’t believe in easing wrestlers into competition.
“I believe in baptism by fire,” he said.
So the Red Raiders start every season facing tough competition, which helps the Red Raiders know where they stand as they look ahead to the rest of the season. Madison County will travel to Buford Saturday morning for the Buford Invitational.
“It’s 36 teams and it’s tough, and for our young guys, it let’s them see that wrestling is a lot different than that little middle school region,” said Houston. “They get to see the metro guys and the difference there.”
Madison County has a full slate of tournaments before the new year, along with some dual matches spread in between. The Red Raiders will host their annual “Turkey Duals” Tuesday at the Dome, with Jackson County, Marist, Walnut Grove and Hampton participating. They’ll wrestle in the North Oconee Duals Dec. 3, the “Banks Scramble” Dec. 9, the “Gorilla Warfare” at Berkmar Dec. 16-17, the “Eighth Reindeer Game” at Marist Dec. 21 and the “Hook’em Horns” at Lambert High School Dec. 29-30. The Hook’em Horns includes wrestlers from eight states.
“Every kid we’ve ever had who made it to the finals has been a state finalist that year,” said Houston. “It’s a good measuring stick.”
The coach said he’s interested in broadening his wrestlers’ perspective of what competition is out there.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re good around here,” he said. “You’ve got to get outside.”
The Red Raiders are scheduled to open their season Wednesday at home at “The Dome” versus Oconee County at 5 p.m.
While wrestling powerhouse Jefferson is no longer in Region 8-AAAA, Houston says the realigned region is no easier than before.
“The region is probably tougher than even with Jefferson there,” he said. “Chestatee didn’t lose anybody and them and North Oconee are probably one and two in the state in the preseason rankings. North Hall won AAA the year before last. They still have studs.”
He noted that East Forsyth is tough and that Walnut Grove dropped down to AAAA after finishing fifth in the state in 5A. They only lose two starters.
“North Oconee, Chestatee and Walnut Grove will probably be in the top three in some fashion,” he said.
The Red Raiders have three seniors on this year’s squad, including Jace Jachimski, 144 lbs.; Briar Autry, who will wrestle at either 165 or 175 lbs.; and Reese Braswell at 120 or 126 lbs.
Also back from last year are Brodie Hawkes at 106 lbs.; Dalton Giles at 132 of 138; and Will Hartlage at 132 or 138.
“Those are our returners coming back, and we’re trying to fill some holes in the upper weight classes,” said the coach.
Houston said coaches across the country are upset with the National Federation’s decision to alter weight classes for the next two years.
“There’s a big jump,” he said. “It goes from 175 to 190 to 215 to heavyweight. So those kids who weigh like 180, there’s no place for them. They either have to lose a lot of weight or wrestle people bigger than them. There’s a lot of people upset nationwide.”
Houston said the change makes no sense.
“It used to be 25 years ago that 152 to 160 was like your All American type kid that played football, wrestled, baseball,” he said. “Nowadays, kids have gotten bigger and that 180 has become your normal athlete, and it (the weight class) is gone. It doesn’t make sense. It will take two years to change. You want to increase participation in high school, not decrease.”
The health of Madison County wrestling is not just a matter of how the high school team is doing, but Houston keeps a watch on the participation levels and development of younger kids in the county, too. He noted that there are two youth teams that practice at the Dome on Tuesday and Thursday nights with about 25 kids. He said there are about 30 wrestlers at the middle school and 30 at the high school.
“I think the numbers are good,” said the coach. “You always want it better.”
