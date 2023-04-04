The church bell from historic Waggoner’s Grove Baptist Church in Colbert has been stolen, and Madison County law enforcement is seeking information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.
“We don’t have a lot of information right now,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton. “We’ve got some feelers out there. We have the reward out. The church put up $500 and the sheriff put $500 out of his pocket to match that.”
