A Bishop man faces sex crime and theft charges.
James Carlton Lemmonds III, 48, Rohobooth Road, Bishop, was chargd with two counts of felony sexual extortion and theft by taking.
“It appears he stole his ex girlfriend’s cellphone and then sent private pictures from it to family members in order to extort or harass her,” said Jimmy Patton, Captain of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit.
In another case, three Madison County residents were arrested on various charges on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at a home on Adams Clarke Road, Commerce, where Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel were serving an outstanding felony arrest warrant on Billy Wayne Mathis, 33, Adams Clarke Road, Danielsville, for financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking.
Also charged during the incident were:
•Cory Franklin Davis, 41, Adams Clarke Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jennifer Melinda McDaniel, 38, Smithonia Road, Comer, hold for Clarke County.
Others arrested in Madison County this past week include:
•Dallas Lee Herring, 52, Norwood Road, Hull, was charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and sale of methamphetamine when a search warrant was executed at a Norwood Road home in Hull.
•Alicia Ilene Robertson, 44, who admitted to hitting her boyfriend in the chest/shoulder area during a dispute at a Johnny McElroy Road home in Colbert faces a charge of simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Nicholas Roger Fortner, 37, A.C. Smith Road, Commerce, was charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Nov. 9 when he was involved in an altercation with his fiance’s brother at a home on Johnny McElroy Road in Colbert.
•Adarly Sharico Smith, 44, Creekwood Drive, Hull, was charged Friday, Nov. 11, with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol and failure to drive within single lane when his vehicle was stopped on Glenn Carrie Road at Rice Drive, Hull, for weaving over the roadway.
•David Gregory Moss, 57, James Springs Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 174, Danielsville, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
•Jody Albert Moore, 43, Colbert Grove Church Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and two counts of tag lights required when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Nov. 13 on Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•Gerardo Quintero Gutierrez, 28, Baker Road, Gainesville, was charged Nov. 13 with driving without a valid driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, open container in vehicle, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of cocaine when he was found asleep inside his vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway on Garnett Ward Road at Sanders Road, Danielsville.
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 50, Barber Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 29, O’Kelley Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Dolly Regina Hicks, 56, Davis Street, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Ryan Chase Pittman, 25, Hwy. 174, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Kristen Marie Ricks, 37, Royston Hwy. 29, Royston, probation violation.
•Autumn Denise West, 40, Booger Hill Road, Danielsville, in for court.
•Andy Hoyt Blalock, 56, Colbert-Danielsville Road, Colbert, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshield and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•George Irvine Bogue Jr., 50, Bobby Brown Park Road, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Brandon Wayne Booth, 30, Bennett Road, Bowman, failure to appear.
•Jose Garcia, 65, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Justin Thomas Klein, 31, Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, hold for Clarke County.
•Carlos Marcial Lopez, 47, Hwy. 29 North, Athens, Hold for Clarke County.
•Monterian Nathaniel Smith, 29, Brook Lane, Monroe, forgery.
•Timmy McDaniels Stephens, 60, Lakeview Drive, Crawford, concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance, two counts of no registration of title, removing a vehicle identification number and theft by taking.
•Tina Marie Stephens, 53, Lakeview Drive, Crawford, when a person is a party to a crime.
